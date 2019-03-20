PLL ‘The Perfectionists’ Premiere Cast – Spoilers for Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show

The much-anticipated Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, The Perfectionists, premieres tonight on Freeform. Although the show brings back a few major characters from the original Pretty Little Liars series, their roles on this series are influenced by its new storylines and players.

The Perfectionists picks up a few years after the finale of Pretty Little Liars in a new town, Beacon Heights. The show’s creator, I. Marlene King, was the showrunner for the original Pretty Little Liars, and the series is based on The Perfectionists book series by Sara Shepherd, who wrote the Pretty Little Liars novels.

Ahead of the series premiere, here are the actors expected to appear in all 10 episodes of the first season, and the characters they are playing on the show:

Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse returns to the “Pretty Little Liars” universe as Alison DiLaurentis, the presumed-dead best friend of the teen “liars,” who returned to Rosewood to complicate relationships and add drama. On The Perfectionists, DiLaurentis is a new college professor.

You may also recognize Sasha from Heroes, or season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal, the nerdy girl turned villain of the original series. Like Sasha, Janel also competed on Dancing With the Stars. Mona, who we last saw in Paris, is the new university recruiter where Alison works.

Recently, Janel played Margot in the Netflix original movie To All the Boys Ive Loved Before.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson, who you may recognize as playing “Evie” in Disney’s Descendants movies, plays Ava Jalali, a coder and aspiring clothing designer with a big family secret.

Sydney Park

Sydney Park plays Caitlin Martell-Lewis, a senator’s daughter with political dreams of her own. Before The Perfectionists, Park played “Cyndie” on The Walking Dead.

Chris Mason

Chris Mason plays Nolan Hotchkiss, the manipulative golden boy and heir to the Hotchkiss empire. Mason previously played Leo Humphries on Broadchurch.

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford, best known for playing Lily van de Woodsen on Gossip Girl will be playing a matriarch character once again as Claire Hotchkiss. Her family founded both Hotchkiss Industries and Beacon Heights University.

Eli Brown

Eli Brown plays Dylan Walker, a cello prodigy in a relationship with Andrew (played by Evan Bittencourt). This is Eli’s first television credit, though IMDB credits him with playing “Brett Blackmore” in The F*ck It List, which has not yet been released.

Graeme Thomas King

Graeme Thomas King plays the charming Jeremy Beckett, a British scientist working at Hotchkiss Industries. This is also Graeme’s first credited television role.

Hayley Erin

There is some mystery surrounding Hayley Erin’s character; though she is credited as appearing in al 10 episodes of the first season and has been promoting the show, there is no character name next to her credit on IMDB. Erin previously played Kiki Jerome on General Hospital from 2015-2018.