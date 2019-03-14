Project Runway Season 17 Time, Schedule & Channel

Tonight is the season 17 premiere of Project Runway on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT. The show will follow 16 new designers from the United States as they compete for the coveted title of Project Runway champion.

Each episode will be 90 minutes long, according to TV Line. Reruns will air each Thursday at 11:30pm ET.

The synopsis for tonight’s premiere reads, “Sixteen designers arrive in New York City; the designers showcase their best looks, then, they meet their mentor, Christian Siriano; the designers must create a look inspired by some of the biggest names in fashion but with a twist.”

The show has been running in for 15 years so far, and fans are itching to find out what the new designers will bring with them to an all-new season. Karlie Kloss will be hosting with Christian Siriano serving as a mentor. The judges include Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, designer Brandon Maxwell, and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

This season will also bring with it some exciting guests, including celebrities like Cardi B, Danielle Brooks, Dapper Dan, and stylist Marni Senofonte.

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum will not be returning to the show this season. In an interview with the New York Times, Shari Levine, the executive vice president for current production at Bravo, shared, “Heidi and Tim were the originals, and I enjoyed working with them. But this is 15 years later. It’s important that the show evolve and look to the next generation.” Die-hard fans may embrace the new cast or see them as impostors, but Bravo’s picks carry significant credentials.”

What do we know about Kloss and Siriano, who are taking over the series? Kloss is a model and entrepreneur. She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2011 to 2015. This season, Kloss is not only hosting the show, but she has come on as an executive producer. She’s quoted as saying she “could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams.”

Siriano is the season 4 winner of Project Runway– he is also the series’ youngest winner. In 2008, Siriano launched the ‘Christian Siriano’ collection, and earned over $1.2 million in revenue from the collection by 2010.