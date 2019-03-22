Pumpkin’s Husband Joshua Efird on Mama June From Not to Hot

Pumpkin, otherwise known as Lauryn Shannon, married her husband Joshua Efird in April, 2018. Pumpkin, who was 18-years-old at the time of her wedding, told Us Weekly that her mother, Mama June, helped her plan the nuptials.

Pumpkin said that the process was “a little overwhelming,” but that she thought “everything was perfect” in the end. According to Us Weekly, Pumpkin tried on several dresses before finding the perfect one and asked her mother to walk her down the aisle, which made Mama June emotional.

“It’s something I asked her to do because it’s always been me, her, Alana and my other sisters. I felt like she should be the one to walk me down the aisle,” she told the publication.

Efird is the father of Pumpkin’s daughter Ella, whom the two welcomed to the world in December, 2017. Pumpkin told Us Weekly last year that she was excited to start the next chapter in their lives together as a family, and that her favorite part of the wedding was saying “I do” to her groom.

“We were at a stage in our relationship where we needed things to change and be married and be able to work as a couple, you know?” she told Us Weekly of their decision to tie the knot. “Me and Josh have been together for a very long time, and now he’s the father of my child, and you know, ‘I do’ is the start of now and forever.”

So happy to announce that me and josh are having a precious little baby girl ❤️. I can’t wait to meet our little princess 👸🏼 👶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AIVzN4vYk — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) October 6, 2017

The couple married in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator, and had a small guest list for the event. The bride’s little sister Alana carried Pumpkin’s daughter down the aisle for her role as honorary flower girl, and Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak were also in attendance, as well as aunt Dodo and cousin Amber. Pumpkin says Alana was excited to be involved in the wedding, and is very close to Efird, noting that she even helped him pick out Pumpkin’s wedding ring.

The reception took place at Buca di Beppo, where guests dined on spaghetti, chicken parmesan, eggplant and a red velvet and Italian cream wedding cake, according to Us Weekly.

Although the family shared a happy evening together celebrating Efird and Pumpkin’s nuptials, Mama June and Efird didn’t always get along so well. During a February, 2018 episode of Mama June From Not to Hot, Efird and Mama June had gotten into a heated argument over what her now-son-in-law had hung in their living room. After Efird moved in with Mama June and the rest of the family, he decided to decorate Mama June’s empty living room walls with photos of scantily-clad women. Pumpkin laughed it off, but Mama June wasn’t as amused.

“So you think because you move your little boyfriend moved in we that can just decorate however the hell he wants to decorate it?” she said to Pumpkin. “I mean, you really like this?” Pumpkin tried to defend Efird, saying he meant it as a “f–king joke,” but the argument quickly escalated, prompting Pumpkin and Efird to move out shortly after.

According to Pumpkin, the family has since reconciled and put their differences aside before their big day, saying “everybody was there, so they have their issues, but sometimes they work through them,” Pumpkin explained to Us Weekly. “I think everyone got through their problems, and it was a great day for everybody.”

Tune in Friday nights at 9/8c to catch Mama June From Not to Hot on WeTV.

