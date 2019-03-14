When Does ‘Queer Eye’ Season 3 Premiere on Netflix? What time is it Available?

In the midst of all the crazy and horrible news that seems to shower down on us each day, is the beacon of light that is Netflix’s Queer Eye, the reboot series no one knew we needed, but now can’t imagine life without. Seasons 1 and 2 brought viewers so many much needed laughs and happy tears, that we can’t wait for the return of the joy that comes from watching hosts Jonathon Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk, not just makeover people’s homes and closets, but their souls.

For Season 3, which premieres on Friday, March 15, the Fab Five will be taking their talents to Kansas City, Missouri to help makeover their new cast of “heroes.” In addition to a new location, this cycle will not just be helping men, but women as well. “We have our first lesbian on the show this year and she’s formidable,” Bobby Berk said while chatting with Hasan Minhaj on his weekly Netflix show, Patriot Act. “What we do with her, you’re going to love it.”

Taking the series to Missouri will be particularly moving for Bobby, as that’s the 37-year-old designer’s hometown. Bobby’s openly discussed on the series about his troubled upbringing, growing up as a gay boy in a fiercely conservative and religious community, but the now LA native says things have since changed.

“It’s not the Missouri I left, it’s not the Missouri I ran away from at 17 years old,” Berk told Variety. “It’s really turned into an awesome city, so I’m excited for people to see a part of my home state that no one would ever think is there.”

For super fans who can’t wait until Friday night to begin watching, know that Netflix will release all of the new episodes at 3:01 a.m. ET. So, for anyone up late on Thursday evening, you can catch Antoni “cooking,” Jonathon giving incredible haircuts and grooming tips, Bobby transforming people’s homes into beautiful living spaces, Tan going shopping, and Karamo playing therapist, in an all new season available for your entertainment in the wee hours of Friday morning.

And if you burn through Season 3 by Saturday, know that Queer Eye will be premiering four new episodes later this year. Entitled, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, the makeover show hosts, as described in the official press release, will be “working with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.”

