‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 11 Cast Spoilers

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York returns tonight for its latest season. The series will reunite several cast members from season ten, as well as Jill Zarin, who departed shortly after season four. Read on to find out what happens between the cast members and which dramas to look out for ahead of the premiere.

A cast member who won’t returning for season eleven is Carol Radziwill. Following her argument with Bethenny Frankel, Radziwill stepped down from the series and explained that she will return to her first passion of journalism. “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best— journalism and producing,” she announced. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind.”

Season 11 Will Not Include Longtime Cast Member Carol Radziwill

“My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she continued. “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”

The season will see Frankel grieve over the death of on/off boyfriend Dennis Shields. The latter died of a suspected drug overdose in August. “There was a lot in my mind about him dying,” Frankle said during the season trailer. “I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.”

The Season Will Also Show Bethenny Frankel Grieving Over the Loss of Her Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Frankel will also be battling ex-husband Jason Hoppy for the custody of their daughter Brynn, 8. “RHONY is kicking off its new season on Wednesday, but Bethenny won’t be doing any press or interviews this week to promote the show,” a source told People. “She’s really excited for the new season, but her focus this week is her daughter.” The source also claimed that Shields’ death was being used against Frankel in the custody battle.

“With respect to Dennis, the judge said [Hoppy and his team] were trying to use his death to their advantage,” they added. “The clear implication being that it was inappropriate that they were trying to use that tragedy.” Newsweek reports that Luann de Lesseps’ will continue to bicker with Frankel and fellow cast member Dorinda Medley throughout the season. The trailer for the Bravo reality show teases a huge confrontation between the trio of housewives at Medley’s Berkshires home.