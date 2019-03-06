‘RHONY’ Season 11 Premiere: Time & Channel

The season 11 premiere of Real Housewives of New York is finally here. The show will air at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Season 11 is expected to bring with it quite a bit of drama, and will reunite familiar faces with some new ones. Who will be returning to the show? Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all slated to return. New this season is de Lesseps’ friend Barbara Kavoit. Alumni Jill Zarin will also be returning to the show after leaving after season 4.

And who are we missing? After her fight with Frankel, Carol Radziwill has decided to step away from the series. According to Newsweek, the author decided to announce her departure from the series in July 2018. She said in a statement to US Weekly, “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best— journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind.”

Frankel will be a mainstay this season, and we’ll watch her as she grieves the loss of her boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who passed away in August. He was found dead of a suspected overdose in Trump Tower on August 10 at 51-years-old. At the time, a source described his death as “shocking”, adding, “Dennis was very quiet and reserved, but he had his own demons.”

In the trailer for tonight’s premiere, Frankel shares, “There was a lot in my mind about him dying… I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.”

When the show picks up this evening, Dorinda Medley and LuAnn de Lesseps are still not speaking to one another. Why? Last season, Dorinda ‘mocked’ her drunken arrest in Palm Beach, and Luann has still not forgive her for it. The two haven’t spoken in months.

Dorinda will also be returning to her past job as an aerobics instructor, which means a work out for the ladies. When we meet Dorinda this season, we may notice some changes, like longer hair. Ramona, meanwhile, is feeling on top of things in her life. Her daughter is out on her own, an she’s ready to have some fun.

Be sure to tune into the season 11 premiere of Real Housewives of New York on Bravo tonight at 9pm ET/PT.