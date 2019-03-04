Unofficial Rihanna Album ‘Angel’ Leaks Online

A new Rihanna album hit streaming services last weekend. Released under the name Fenty Fantasia, the album Angel consisted of previously unreleased tracks and demos. Unfortunately, the album turned out to be an unofficial release, and was taken down within days.

Despite being released under an alias, Angel reportedly debuted at number 67 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart. Nearly all of the songs on the 12 track album were previously leaked or were already in circulation online. “Hating On The Club” was first hear on the 2009 mixtape Big Mike & DJ Neptune’s R&B Kings Part Two, while her collaboration with Chris Brown, “Counterfeit”, was included on Brown’s 2015 mixtape Before The Party. Check out the full tracklist below.

The Album Consists of Unreleased & Leaked Tracks from Rihanna Sessions

1. “Answer”

2. “Sexuality”

3. “B*tch I’m Special”

4. “My Name Is Fantasia”

5. “Counterfeit” (featuring Chris Brown)

6. “Winning Woman”

7. “Just Be Happy”

8. “Don’t Even Try”

9. “Here We Go”

10. “Goodbye”

11. “Whipping My Hair”

12. “Hating On the Club”

Rihanna was reportedly unaware of the leak until a fan sent her a DM with the link. “What’s this mess Rih? Get their a*s to jail asap,” the fan wrote, to which Rihanna responded: “Sh*t’s crazy.” Angel is no longer available to stream on Apple Music but it is still available to download online.

‘Angel’ Has Been Removed from Apple Music But It Still Available to Download Online

The pop star is working on her actual follow up to 2016’s Anti, and is said to be nearing completion on the album. “She’s cooking. She’s about done,” said longtime collaborator and songwriter The-Dream. “She’s about done. Super close.” While there has been to be a concrete release date for the album, Rihanna has confirmed that it will drop this year.

In the comments of a December Instagram post, a fan asked, “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna simply said: “2019.” In a previous interview with Vogue, she also said that her next album would be influenced by reggae music and that she’s trying to recreate the sound made famous by reggae producer Supa Dups. She also cited Bob Marley as an influence on the new album.