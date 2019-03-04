‘Riverdale’ Cast Reacts to Luke Perry’s Death

Luke Perry starred in several beloved shows over the course of his career, including Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale. As such, Perry’s untimely death has led to dozens of tributes from showrunners and his fellow co-stars. Read on to learn what Perry’s Riverdale family had to say about him and his legacy as an actor.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry’s wife on Riverdale, was the first pay tribute to the actor, writing: “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.” Ringwald and Perry play Mary and Fred Andrews, the parents of the show’s main character, Archie.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, the creator of Riverdale, tweeted a photo of Perry with the caption: “So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about… everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

The CW, along with Riverdale producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released an official statement after Perry’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” it read. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

“A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” they added. “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) March 4, 2019

The writers for the series, dubbed “The Riverdale Writers Room”, tweeted out that Perry was a welcome and warm addition to the cast. “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul,” they wrote. “You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.” The bio for the account reads that the remainder of season three will be dedicated to Perry’s memory.

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Radio host Eric Alper announced that production on Riverdale has been put on hold in the wake of Perry’s death. “Production on Riverdale has stopped following the death of actor Luke Perry on Monday,” he revealed. “Filming on the series was suspended Monday to allow cast and crew time to grieve for their friend and co-star. He died today after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27.” It has not yet been announced how the series plans on dealing with the departure of Perry’s character.