Robin Tunney’s Ex-Husband Bob Gosse

Robin Tunney stars as Maya Travis in ABC’s newest crime drama, The Fix.

The series, according to ABC, follows Travis, an LA district attorney who “suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder” and moves out to a quiet life in the country. Years later, the movie star comes on trial again for another murder, and Travis comes back for redemption.

With all that time in the spotlight, fans of Tunney may grow curious about her personal life. Who is she married to, today? Who was she married to in the past? Read on.

From 1997 to 2006, Tunney was married to producer and director Bob Gosse. The pair met while Tunney starred in Gosse’s film Niagra, Niagra, for which she received the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, as well as Gotham and Independent Spirit nominations for her performance.

In an archived interview with the New York Times about the part, Tunney shared, “I just remember being so frightened of the role… I wanted Marcy to be a person and not a character, and not to make it look like some sort of vanity piece. I didn’t want it to look like I was on a tirade to be taken seriously.”

Gosse was born on Long Island, New York, and attended SUNY Purchase, where he earned a BFA degree. In 2010, Gosse joined the faculty at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, at the school of Filmmaking and Producing. For Niagra, Niagra, Gosse took home the Venice International Film Festival’s Volpi Cup. He followed it up with an adaptation of journalist Alec Wilkinson’s book A Violent Act. In 1991, Gosse founded the indie film company The Shooting Gallery with a slew of local filmmakers, including Michael Almereyda, Nick Gomez and Whitney Ransick.

His most recent work as a director came in 2009, on the film I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell. Since then, he has acted in a handful of projects, including As the Crow Flies and Past Present Future.

The couple separated in 2002, and officially divorced in 2006. Multiple outlets report that they remain close friends.

In 2012, Tunney became engaged to interior designer Nicky Marmet. The couple gave birth to their son, Oscar Holly Marmet, on June 23, 2016.

Tunney shared news of the birth on her Instagram, captioning it, “My greatest work, Oscar Holly Marmet… Sorry I didn’t talk about being pregnant. Wanted to keep it all for myself #momlife #bestbaby #solinlove.”