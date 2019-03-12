Why Was Safaree Late to the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion?

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop returns for its reunion special tonight. The reunion will bring the cast members together to recount some of the season’s most dramatic moments and rivalries. One cast member who was late, however, was Safaree Samuels. Find out why Safaree showed up halfway through the special here.

According to TMZ, Safaree tried to back out of recording the special due to “safety and mental health concerns.” He was reportedly scared that cast members Joe Budden and Rich Dollaz after feuding with both during the season. VH1 promised Safaree that they’d take extra security measures during the show to make him feel more comfortable. Despite this, the reality star didn’t budge, and refused to appear.

Safaree Threatened to Skip the TV Special Until He Was Legally Forced to Attend

The network did not take kindly to Safaree’s announcement, and they send him a legal letter claiming that he could be liable for substantial damages. VH1’s parent company, Viacom has also threatened to bar Safaree from appearing on any other TV shows while he’s under contact. This would severely reduce his income, given that he’s best known for his role on Love & Hip Hop.

Safaree begrudgingly agreed to show up to the reunion special, but he arrived late, missing the first half. As a result, he failed to fulfill his obligations, and may still be liable for damages. Safaree’s tardiness may also lead to him being let go from the series altogether. According to MTO News, there have been rumors circulating that Safaree and his fiance Erica Mena will be let go before the next season of Love & Hip Hop.

There Are Rumors That Safaree’s Attitude Will Lead to Him Being Fired from ‘Love & Hip Hop’

“The one sure way to get fired permanently is to disrespect the show by not showing up to [a shoot],” claimed an inside source. “You will never ever see him on Love & Hip Hop again. His career [as a reality star] is over.”

The source added that Erica’s negative attitude throughout the season hasn’t helped their case. “”We made [Erica] famous and she bad mouths us every time she opens her mouth. She got herself fired.” Both Safaree and Erica have dismissed these rumors.