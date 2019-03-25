Scott Walker Death: Walker Brothers Star Dead At 76

American-British musician Scott Walker, of the Walker Brothers, has died aged 76.

The singer’s passing was announced by his record label, 4AD.

A tweet by the label, where Walker was signed for the past 15 years said: ““It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly.”

A statement on the label’s website added: “For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality.”

Walker was born Noel Scott Engel in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1943.

Throughout his life, his music was revered by artists including David Bowie, Pulp and Radiohead.

The star famed for his deep baritone voice, as an influence.

The Walker Brothers, consisting of Scott, John Walker and Gary Leeds, landed a record deal and scored number one hits with songs Make It Easy on Yourself and The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore).

The group was hugely popular in Britain, however, Scott Walker later left the group in order to concentrate on his solo career.