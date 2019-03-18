Shane Dawson & His Cat: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mega-YouTuber Shane Dawson has done so many apology videos he said he’s not doing anymore. But late Sunday, he was forced to, albeit on Twitter.

It’s at once a denial and an apology about a “joke” he shared in a 2015 podcast about having sex with his cat.

This post will contain graphic language and content and may offend some readers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In the 2015 Shane & Friends Podcast, Dawson Said he Humped & Ejaculated ‘All Over’ His Cat can we just stop supporting shane dawson? to me black face pedophila or BEASTIALITY is never a joke. pic.twitter.com/xeDJUIwkjd — ::J ||-//:: (@clikkiewstr) March 18, 2019

The Shane and Friends, episode 49 clip begins with Dawson telling host Daniel Franzese and co-host Jennie Buttafuoco that “the things I’ve done to my poor animals, they will never love me.” He then prepares to tell a story that Buttafuoco asks might be “illegal.” Dawson says he doesn’t think so.

“One time, I laid my cat down on her back,” Dawson laughs as Buttafuoco again interrupts asking if he could “get arrested” and Dawson says again that he did not think so because “I didn’t penetrate.”

Dawson continues: “I moved her little chicken legs spread open or whatever. If I just hump, like, on her tummy, that’s not weird so I humped and I humped and I kept going and I came all over the cat. It was, like, my first sexual experience. I was also, like, 19.”

He laughs as the hosts repeat “No way. No way. No, you didn’t.”

“Did you just say you came on a cat?”

Dawson laughs and says, “Nobody likes cats.”

2. Twitter Influencer Jovan Hill, Who Gets Banned so Often His Current Handle Isn’t Clear, Brought up Dawson’s Alleged Bestiality Sunday. Dawson Took to Twitter Shortly After

i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats. I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. (1/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

“i didnt fuck my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my dick anywhere near my cat,” Dawson tweeted.

“Ive never done anything weird with my cats,” he tweeted.

Pop culture princess @slayyyter gave a statement on aspiring social media influencer Jovan Hill’s exposing rant regarding “the racist white man who came on a cat” otherwise known as Shane Dawson pic.twitter.com/9MWrYCPnQh — woah (@saggiwhore) March 18, 2019

“I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible …”

3. Dawson Said He’s ‘Apologized For All the Dumb Shit’ & Has Learned His Lesson

ive apologized many times for all the dumb shit ive said in videos and podcasts over the years. ive learned my lesson over and over again and im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs.(2/?) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) March 18, 2019

Dawson tweeted that the reason he has said “all the dumb shit I’ve said” is because of insecurity and using shock to get laughs.

“ive apologized many times for all the dumb shit ive said in videos and podcasts over the years. ive learned my lesson over and over again and im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs.”

The YouTuber has more than 21 million followers on the video sharing platform. The loss of 3,500 of those followers not since the scandal broke Sunday will likely not make a dent in his popularity, but he’s apologized nonetheless. According to SocialBlade, he’s earning up to $4.8 million annually just off YouTube.

But Dawson is very familiar with apologies.

4. Dawson Has Apologized For Jokes About Pedophilia & His Use of BlackFace & Racial Epithets

In 2014, Dawson, who is usually animated and loud, is quiet and seemingly contrite in his apology video for using blackface on numerous occasions in his videos to portray African-American celebrities including Wendy Williams and Raven Symone.

He claims in the video the apology is “from the heart.” He says he has a duty to admit his mistakes. “…these past few days a lot going on on Twitter and Tumblr saying, I am racist, I’m not racist but,” and he continues to explain that reading that he was a racist “really broke me up really broke my heart …” and eventually gets to the point: he used blackface and he’s sorry.

Dawson also was forced to apologize in 2018 after “jokes” surfaced where he is heard describing a naked baby as “sexy.”

“I am not a fucking pedophile,” he screams in the video, adding that the statements were from a “shitty-ass podcast from six years ago.”

5. Dawson Has Posted a Slew of Safe-For-Work Cat Videos

In a video from 2018 with 12 million views, Dawson says he’s going to communicate with his cat via a “cat translator.” He begins the video by saying, “Guys, I’m so fucking excited because I’m going to do something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I am going to know exactly what my animals are thinking. Actually, I don’t want to know that…”

Dawson has videos of his cat, or a cat, testing “weird” cat products, and a number where he makes tiny food and cakes and a movie theater for his cat. He does not appear to molest cats in the videos rather says he loves his cats.