Shanique’s Husband on Married to Medicine: Los Angeles

Shanique Drummond’s husband, Dr. Robert Drummond, is an internist in Montebello, California who specializes in internal medicine. Drummond received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and has been in practice for over a decade, according to Share Care.

According to his LinkedIn account, Drummond also attended Morehouse College, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology in 1998 and completed a residency at Lac Usc Medical Center. He has an overall patient rating of 4 starts (out of 5) on Vitals, and currently works as an urgent care physician.

Drummond appears alongside Shanique on Married to Medicine: Los Angels. For those who need a recap, M2MLA follows a group of doctors and wives in the Los Angeles Medical community as they “navigate their careers, social circles and marriages,” according to Hollywood Life. The LA spinoff follows the doctors wives, including Asha, Shanique, Jazmin, Dr. Imani Walker, Dr. Noelle Reid, and Dr. Britten Cole.

On tonight’s premiere episode, Asha gets blindsided by the appearance of her husband’s ex-girlfriend and Asha just can’t let it go, saying she felt disrespected that she was there at all.

In a Hollywood Life’s preview from the premiere (see above), the cast has gathered at a birthday party for Dr. Roberts. Asha Kamali Blankinship is caught off guard and upset when she runs into her husband’s ex.

“This is disrespectful to me,” Asha says in the preview. “Am I an actress right now pretending not to hit her upside her head? That is an absolutely.”

Shanique is annoyed with Asha, telling her she needed to get her issues under control and be more confident in her relationship with her husband. “You are insecure,” Shanique says in a clip. “That is why you’re behaving like that… Be confident.”

Check out the premiere synopsis below:

“Asha tries to get her husband on the baby train, but he’s hesitant to board. Britten enjoys a visit from her family, and realizes how hard living apart will be. Meanwhile, Imani considers reconnecting with her biological father. Later, Shanique throws her hubby an epic birthday bash, but tensions brew when Asha is caught off guard when her husband’s ex-girlfriend makes an unexpected appearance.”

The upcoming season involves plenty of love, laughter and drama between the ladies and their families. A few highlights from the season promo involves Asha trying to start a family with her hesitant husband, Imani considering connecting with her biological father, and Shanique learning some interesting new info about Asha and her husband, which brings up tension between the two ladies and eventually spirals out of control. Fans of the show can also look forward to Imani going head-to-head with Jazmin when Imani accuses her husband of gaining his wealth through shady activities, and Noelle struggling to balance her work and family life.

Married To Medicine Los Angeles will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

