‘Shazam’ End Credits: Is There a Post Credits Scene?

With Shazam hitting theaters, some fans are wondering whether they should stick around for an after credits scene. While the practice was popularized by Marvel, DC Films has made a habit of attaching teasers at the end of their films as well.

So is there a post credits scene in Shazam? Is it worth waiting around? The answer is: Yes. There are two post credit scenes in Shazam, although one is technically a mid-credits scene. The first post credits scene is meant to set up a direct sequel and is a hint at the direction that Warner Bros. and DC Films plan on taking the franchise.

‘Shazam’ Has 2 Post Credit Scenes That Hint at a Potential Sequel

According to We Got This Covered, the scene shows the film’s main villain, Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, sitting in a prison cell. While there, he receives a visit from Mister Mind, who tells him that they need to talk about the Seven Realms. The second is more of an inside joke that sees the titular character try to talk to fish. He asks what the point of talking to fish would be, and is told that, like fellow DC hero Aquaman, he’d be able to command billions of fish in the ocean. The format of the plot-related scene and the joke scene has been frequently used by Marvel, particularly with films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recent Captain Marvel.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg talked to IGN about the process of writing the post credits scene. “I think it’s probably the same decision-making that one has on all these movies, which is, what’s going to be fun, what’s going to be satisfying for the audience, what’s going to be a nice punctuation mark at the end of the movie that, again, is going to be satisfying for the audience,” he said. “So that’s the debate you always have. We had a lot of options. I think we ended up with something good.”

Rumors That Black Adam & Superman Would Make Cameos Were Proven to Be False

There were rumors that other famous DC characters would make a cameo in the film’s post credits, but neither proved to be true. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been attached to play Shazam villain Black Adam since 2014, and many suspected that he would appear to set up a sequel or spinoff. Shazam producer Peter Safran recently confirmed that Johnson was never approached to make an appearance.

“Complete myth. He might have been available,” he told IGN. “That’s the only thing about that statement that might be true. I don’t know if he was or not. But, no, there was never a conversation with him about a post-credits sequence. Truly, never.” However, Safran did say that the door is open for Johnson to appear in future installments. “You’d want to see it at some point, you know, because he’s a classic villain,” he said. “He’s a perfect adversary so one would hope that eventually you’d see those two onscreen together at some point but it’s not going to be in this one.

Producer Peter Safran Teased Black Adam’s Appearance In the Sequel

The other high-profile cameo that was rumored for Shazam was Superman actor Henry Cavill. Given that Superman and Shazam exist in the same universe, it would make sense that the former would drop in to welcome the newly-minted hero. Safran said that the concept for a Superman cameo was scrapped in order to focus on Shazam as a character. “We have fun with all the things around it, but first and foremost it’s Shazam’s story,” he revealed.

“They live in a world where these things [DC superheroes] are real,” added Sandberg. “Which is also fun to explore because we don’t really see that aspect of it. Like how would pop culture — would they still have the toys, the action figures we have? And they do but it’s just based on real things.”