Siesta Key Season 2 Finale Spoilers & Predictions: What Happens in Episode 12?

As season 2 of Siesta Key comes to an end, fans are wondering how things will turn out for show and its reality stars. With only two episodes left and a lot of drama yet to unfold, here’s what we can expect to see during the finale next week:

The official synopsis for the finale reads “Pauly tries to defend Alex and stirs up drama at Cara’s end-of-summer bash; Chloe shares some findings with Juliette that make her rethink everything she knows to be true; Cara loses her cool with Garrett.” Based on this brief episode description, it seems that the majority of the finale, entitled “Cheers to the End of Summer,” will take place at Cara’s party and drama between couples and friends will come to a head.

Tonight, I’m getting ALL of the tea from Chloe & Juliette on #SiestaKey: After the Show! ☕️ Tune in after a new episode of @SiestaKey at 9/8c to get ready for next week’s season finale! pic.twitter.com/BSJf11GFOJ — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) March 26, 2019

After tonight’s penultimate episode of Siesta Key season 2, MTV will be airing an after-show special entitled. The TV Guide description for that special reads “Jenni “JWoww” Farley sits down with Juliette and Chloe to break down the drama of tonight’s “Siesta Key” episode. Also: exclusive sneak peeks of the season finale.” The two cast members will discuss the events of Juliette’s 21st birthday party and what they mean heading into the finale. The fact that Chloe and Juliette are appearing together on the after show makes it probable that they will at the very least tease the “findings” that Chloe shares with Juliette next week, which are likely related to Alex.

“I’ll buy you a necklace and all is forgiven.” 💎 But is it enough? It’s the episode before the season finale—tonight at 9/8c on @MTV. #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/efzKqW8PtQ — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) March 26, 2019

Tonight’s episode features drama for Alex and Juliette, brought on by the news that he cheated on her. Though she says she “wants space,” a preview clip shows her seemingly forgiving him after he gifts her a necklace for her birthday. And even if Juliette forgives him for his actions, it is clear that her friends are not so willing to welcome him back and the drama will continue into the finale.

So what does that mean for the future of their relationship? Their respective social media accounts suggest that the two are not currently together as neither Alex nor Juliette has posted as a couple in recent months. Though they may be keeping their relationship off Instagram for the sake of not maintaining suspense on the show, it would be weird for the two not to post photos with one another if things are going smoothly for them in the present day.

Cara and Garrett, on the other hand, appear to be going strong as far as social media’s concerned, so whatever drama transpires that causes Cara to lose her cool with Garrett will not be relationship-ending. On Cara’s birthday on March 14, Garrett shared a photo of Cara smiling as he carried her on his back, and wrote “Nothing but love & laughter with you. Happy birthday beautiful @carageswelli.”

This season of the reality show featured returning cast members Alex Kompothecras, Brandon Gomes, Chloe Trautman, Garrett Miller, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, and Madisson Hausburg. MTV has not yet announced if the series has been renewed for a third season or if it will be canceled after season 2. Last year, MTV did not make their season two announcement until December 2018 (the premiere was set for January 22, 2019), so fans should expect to wait a while for news of the show’s return.

Tune in to the season finale of Siesta Key season 2 MTV, Tuesday, April 2 at 9/8c.