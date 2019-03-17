St. Patrick’s Day 2019: Best Funny Memes

It’s St. Patrick’s Day! While there are countless ways to celebrate the holiday, from wearing green clothing to going out with friends, you can also ring in this year’s festivities with tons of memes. We’ve rounded up the memes that best express the holiday’s pressing questions, as well as the struggle to get work done when all you want to do is party.

The most common memes on St. Patrick’s Day have to do with the amount of drinking that people usually do to celebrate. Some even play on the fact that most people celebrating the holiday aren’t even Irish. Check them out below.

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone!!!

Bank is a place to lend you money if you can prove that you don't need it -punme #programming #memes pic.twitter.com/2lLsHcGkyf — Wallace Zhen (@TechboysLIVE) March 17, 2019

Several Memes Focus on Those Who Get Pinched for Not Wearing Green

St. Patrick’s Day, also known as the Feast of St. Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration to honor the eponymous saint. In addition to being observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, and the Lutheran Church, St. Patrick’s Day is also a celebration of Irish culture and heritage. Celebrations include parades, festivals, and in the case of the aforementioned churches, services.

Memes were also used to express the frustration of being pinched for those who aren’t wearing green. According to the Christian Science Monitor, pinching started as an American tradition in the 1700s. “It’s an entirely American tradition that probably started in the early 1700s,” the website states. “St. Patrick’s revelers thought wearing green made one invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures who would pinch anyone they could see (anyone not wearing green). People began pinching those who didn’t wear green as a reminder that leprechauns would sneak up and pinch green-abstainers.”

Happy St. Patricks Day! Comment below with your favorite #StPatricksDay meme or GIF! pic.twitter.com/T5neGH2KFe — Camp Stewart (@campstewart) March 17, 2017

I swear, if you pinch me today, I will chop your fingers off with a rusty pair of hedge trimmers. Happy St. Patrick's Day! pic.twitter.com/TbKp2Ew0C0 — Manthello (@manthello) March 17, 2019

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Don't pinch me, I'm wearing my best green scarf! It even has shamrocks on it. ☘🍀☘ pic.twitter.com/02PIGW7BIS — Dippy the Dinosaur (@Dippy_the_Dino) March 17, 2019

Old person getting ready to pinch me: Wheres your green for St Patrick’s day!? ☺️ Me: pic.twitter.com/rjWkAZw6Ye — Flex Washington (@AyoRaheem_) March 17, 2019

Oh yeah HAPPY ST PATRICK'S DAY! Make sure you wear green or else I'll have to pinch you… pic.twitter.com/oiDeQ2ipsP — Carter Lennon (@ECarterSterling) March 17, 2019

Other Memes Used Popular TV Shows & Movies to Celebrate

Other memes used popular films and television shows to convey their St. Patrick’s Day spirit. This includes a photoshopped image of Jean Luc-Picard, the main character on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The meme takes on added meaning given that the actor who plays Picard is named Patrick Stewart, and the text reads: “Happy St. Patrick Stewart’s Day.” We also have references to other famous Patricks, including Patrick Swayze and Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants.

Another meme used a photo of Boromir, the Lord of the Rings character played by Sean Bean. “One does not simply have a few beers on St. Paddy’s Day”, reads the text, which is especially fitting given that Bean adopted the Irish spelling of his first name when he became an actor. The original spelling of his name is Shaun. Check out additional memes below.

Just made this meme for my sister's St. Paddy's day party Facebook event invite. pic.twitter.com/1AOw23yQ — Connor Laughlin (@connor_sewer) March 14, 2012