Steve Bennett, Luke Perry’s Stepfather: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry’s biological father might have died when he was just a teenager, but the real father-figure in his life was right by his side when Perry tragically passed away at only 52. Perry once said that he wished Steve Bennett had been his biological dad, because he was such a wonderful man. Here is what you need to know about Steve Bennett.

1. Luke Perry’s Mom Married Steve Bennett When Luke Was 12

Luke Perry was born in Fredericktown, Ohio to Ann Bennett and Coy Luther Perry, Jr. His father was a steelworker and his mother was a homemaker. His parents divorced in 1972 when Luke was just six years old. His mother, Ann, got married to the love of her life, Steve Bennett, when Luke Perry was 12.

2. Luke Perry Once Said He Wished Steve Bennett Was His Real Father Because He’s ‘The Greatest Man I Know’

Luke Perry loved Steve Bennett. They had an amazing relationship. Luke once told People that Steve “is the greatest man I know. I love him. I wish he was my real father. He’s the one who taught me the important things I needed to know about being a man.”

3. Steve Bennett Used To Take Luke on Construction Projects, Much Like Luke’s ‘Rivderale’ Character Fred Did for His Son, Archie Andrews

Art imitated life when it came to Luke and his stepdad. Ann told People that Steve would take Perry and his brother with him to work and teach them about the construction business. She said, “Steve used to take Luke and his brother to work with him on weekends, and they learned a lot about the construction business. They learned what it really was to put in a hard day’s physical labor.”

Interestingly, that’s exactly what Luke’s character Fred Andrews on Riverdale did with Archie Andrews. It’s likely that Luke Perry channeled memories of his time with his stepdad into his role.

4. Luke Perry Had a Strained Relationship with His Biological Father, so Steve Bennett Played a Very Important Role in His Life

Steve Bennett was very important to Luke Perry, partially because of the strained relationship that Luke had with his biological father, Coy Luther Perry, Jr. Luke Perry wouldn’t elaborate in a 1991 interview about why he didn’t like his father, only to say: “I don’t like anybody who hurts my mom.” He said that his relationship with his biological dad “sucked” and he used to be bitter about it, but moved on.

His father died young of a heart attack in 1980. He was only 35 when he died and Luke was just a teenager. He said he went to his dad’s funeral, but the two had never reconciled.

Luke’s brother, Tom, told People that “there was definitely a clash of personalities” when it came to Luke and his biological dad.

5. His Stepfather Was By His Side When Luke Perry Died

Luke Perry’s fans were hoping that Luke would somehow recover from his massive stroke. But sadly, that was not the case. When he died, he was surrounded by his family. His mother Ann and his stepfather Steve Bennett were among those who were by his side when he died, Hollywood Reporter shared.