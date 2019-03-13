‘Survivor’ Season 38 Episode 4 Spoilers

CBS’s Survivor: Edge of Extinction continues tonight with the season’s fourth episode. The episode will focus on the, and put the four tribes through a series of rigorous contests. Read on to find out spoilers as well as crucial details regarding each tribe.

The episode four promo shows that the tribes have to contend with an unforeseen element up to this point in the season: rain. We’ll see how each of the contestants deal with the storms, as well as the ongoing disagreements with each other. The promo also hints at a conflict sparked by Manu tribe member Wendy Diaz. After injuring her ankle last week, Wendy lets loose a clutch of chickens, which was given to the tribe as a reward.

Rainstorms Are Teased As a Huge Aspect of Tonight’s ‘Survivor’ Episode

“The players signed up for this game, not the chickens, so why should they be penalized?” she asked. According to GoldDerby, Wendy will initially lie about the act to a duo that are trying to be her allies, David Wright and Rick Devens. Given that the two tribes are going to be split into three, however, Wendy might have a chance at surviving until next week.

Audrey Bracco, who’s participating in her third Survivor competition, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the tensions going on within the Kama tribe. “That tribe was profoundly uncomfortable for me in a number of ways. In short, there were a whole lot of contradictory things going on and no way to definitively prove that anything I was feeling was concrete, without going to Tribal,” she explained.

Wendy Diaz Is Rumored to Be Behind the ‘Lost’ Clutch of Chickens

“I knew I was at the bottom of the tribe. I knew that if we lost, [the target would have been] Aurora or me,” she continued. “Joe was likely fine because the players knew they hit the Joey Amazing jackpot when it came to challenges.”

Bracco also spoke about the Manu tribe. The Manu tribe is going through a rough patch, having previously won every challenge except for one reward. “First, I was dying to meet Manu. I tend to be the contrarian to whatever environment I am in,” she revealed. “In calm, I feel chaotic. In chaos, I am calm. Plus, look at my prior seasons! I’m more than used to having massive personalities around me. I tend to find stability in a crew of lunatics. I’ve always liked my selling point in Survivor to be me being the empathetic but emotionally sane alternative to a chaotic mess.”