Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie’s Heart Health Update

Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie, stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, have been giving fans updates on Eddie’s struggle with his heart issues over the last few seasons of RHOC, as well as in real-time on social media.

Tamra Judge keeps fans up-to-date on the latest news concerning her husband’s health after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rate. Eddie underwent a cardioversion to correct the condition shortly after he was diagnosed. Unfortunately the first surgery kicked off a series of endless procedures, which has kept Tamra constantly worrying that her husband is going to die.

Following years of struggles and many surgeries to correct his aFib, Eddie Judge offered a health update after being asked about his and Tamra’s new CBD business.

“Is it OK to take with heart medication? I have an issue similar to afib (atrial-fibrillation) like Eddie. Do you use without issues, Eddie?” a fan asked on Instagram.

“I waited until I was better and then I stared CBD,” Eddie answered. “Only because I wanted to make sure it works and not mix it with other meds… I’m off heart meds so I’m now using CBD. Keep working on your Afib. It can be fixed.”

At the Season 13 reunion, Tamra addressed just how bad Eddie’s hearth problems were, and spoke of the toll it took it took on their lives. Following one of his ablations, the doctor came out to the waiting room and, as Tamra recalled, “He went, ‘Wow.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And he goes, ‘I just can’t even believe how bad his heart is for his age… And he goes, he probably had a heart condition most of his life and had no idea.”

“I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,” Tamra said at one point during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I’m scared for my husband.” Just a few short weeks later, Tamra revealed that Eddie was undergoing his sixth heart surgery.

“THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband ? It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart heal my love @eddiejudge #leftatrialappendage #ablation #bloodthinners? #watchmanprocedure comes next ?,” Tamra wrote in September 2018.

Since Eddie was diagnosed with such serious heart issues, the couple decided to launch their own small CBD business – Vella Wellness. The two also own a fitness studio called CUT Fitness.

“We are very exited to bring quality CBD to the market,” Eddie announced to fans on Instagram. “The hype is real and because it’s not a pharma synthesized legal drug it’s safe to try without side affect. 0% THC!”

Although the couple has had their ups and downs with Eddie’s health, it appears that that he is finally on the mend, especially considering his comment about being off his heart meds and feeling better. His Instagram account shows Eddie optimistic and excited to be selling his CBD product, and the couple are happily enjoying life together. Most of their pictures consist of ads for their Vella oil, working on their fitness, out dirtbiking or sharing a glass of wine while toasting to “love, happiness and health.”

