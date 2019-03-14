Taylor Swift Boyfriend Update: Who is She Dating?

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend “at the perfect time,” according to Us Weekly. The couple has been together for a little over two years, although they keep their relationship mostly private, so the actual timeline of their relationship is a little uncertain.

A source told the outlet that “Joe wants to marry her and she wants to marry him. He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose. He wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.” Swift also has distinct engagement ring preferences, with the source adding that “she’d like something elegant and simple.”

Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Take Their PDA to an Oscars After-Party – The Cut https://t.co/9FNJh8wG70 pic.twitter.com/mBtf1xA4qS — Taylor Swift News (@UKSwiftNews) March 9, 2019

Apparently Swift’s closest friends are so convinced of the proposal that they are taking bets on when it is going to happen, according to Us Weekly. “Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” an insider told the outlet. “He’s her dream guy.”

“Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” a source told Us Weekly back in March of 2018. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Although the couple tries hard to keep their relationship under wraps, the couple are reportedly going strong, and coming out to be seen in public more often during the awards season. Swift was seen at multiple after parties to support Alwyn, whose film “The Favourite” was nominated at all the major awards shows. She did not walk the red carpet with him at any point, but the two were most recently seen together at the Vanity Fair after party, according to Elle.

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands On Hiking Date: See The Photo https://t.co/Mz5YzsE6KJ pic.twitter.com/MBkrlG0O3d — Mix 98.9 (@MixYoungstown) March 5, 2019

The two are notoriously private with their relationship so pictures of the couple are sparse. Even Getty has few pictures of Swift and Alwyn together, aside from a couple of photos that clearly show the two trying to dodge paparazzi. They don’t even share pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts, so they obviously appreciate their privacy. However, with the iHeartRadio Awards airing tonight, fans of the two are crossing their fingers for another rare appearance on the red carpet.

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, will be taking place live on Thursday from Los Angeles. Maroon 5, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Imagine Dragons are among the many nominations for tonight’s award ceremony. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey and Taylor Swift are set to be honored during the awards show with special awards.

Fans will also get some recognition this year in the Best Fan Army award category. Up for the award are Grande’s #Arianators, Justin Bieber’s #Beliebers, Cardi B’s #BardiGang, Camila Cabello’s #Camilizers, Harry Styles‘ #Stylers, Lauren Jauregui’s #Jaguars, Why Don’t We’s #Limelights, Zayn’s #Zquad, and Taylor Swift’s #Swifties, among others.

Tune in tonight to catch the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet event, and cast your vote for #Swifties if you want Swift to snag the Best fan Army award.

