Taylor Swift’s New Album Speculation in Overdrive: IG Clues Point to Release Date

The devil works hard, but Taylor Swift fans work harder. Based on the recent stream of photos the pop-star has posted on Instagram, fans are positive that her seventh album will be dropping real soon. Like March 2, soon. How many songs will be on her new record? What will it be called? Will she merely drop a single, or will it be a midnight, full album drop åla Beyonce’s Lemonade?

It’s been two years since “Reputation” was released, so her fans are over waiting patiently. While there are numerous theories to speculate over based on the hidden clues in her Instagram posts, there’s no questioning that the 29-year-old singer is teasing an imminent countdown to new music. Whatever big announcement she’s planning, it’s happening soon. And here’s how we know.

The “Bad Blood” singer released a photo of herself in a gorgeous Stella McCartney gown with a caption supporting boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s film The Favourite, which received 7 BAFTA nominations. At first this just seemed like a sweet post to support her man’s film, and it is, but then two weeks later, Swift posted a random photo of seven palm trees. And in case anyone couldn’t count the amount of trees in the picture, she captioned it with seven palm tree emojis.

That very same day, the singer posted a photo of herself in a Ralph & Russo sparkly, sleeveless dress, the same dress she wore to then attend Vanity Faire’s Annual Oscar party, and she’s seen sitting on a stairwell that reveals a total of 12 steps. This could mean that her new album will have 12 songs. It that sounds like a reach, stick with us. She’s also sitting on the 6th step.

One day later, the Cats actress posted another photo in which she can been seen through a white fence which has a total of five openings. That, ladies and gentlemen, coming after the seven palm trees, and six steps, is a countdown.

To summarize thus far, her first photo was to announce that her seventh album was about to drop, and then in the following pic, the “seven” meant only seven days until she announces her new album’s release date… or that it will be seven days until it drops… or a new song is released. There’s room for speculation as to what is actually going to happen on T-day.

Swift is aware her fans are dying for information and she’s having a good time pulling the chains of her 114 million followers. While neither confirming or denying any of the forming theories arising in the comments, on Wednesday, the “Bad Blood” singer posted a photo of her cat Olivia with an extremely surprised expression. The caption read, “She just read all the theories 🙀” – touché!

https://www.instagram.com/taylorswift/?hl=en

Fueling speculation into overdrive, Swift then posted a photo of her new cover on Elle UK’s yearly music issue. In a vibrant, flowing yellow dress, with the title “Pop’s New Power” in all caps written at the bottom, there’s no way this isn’t a power move to drum up attention in her direction, something an artist would typically do prior to making dropping some major news.

ITS A COUNTDOWN. 7 PALMS 6 STEPS 5 HOLES IN THE FENCE WE’RE BEING FED IN 5 DAYS — Josefina. (@BeFearlessBeYou) February 25, 2019

If all goes as planned, fans need to mark their calendar for March 2, because it looks to be a big day for Swifties. Going further back on Swift’s Instagram, and this might actually be reaching, but the seemingly harmless post of her cat with the caption “Purrito,” might’ve also been a clue! Purrito has 8 letters. Then the seven trees, the sixth step, and the five fence holes… there’s no such thing as an innocent Instagram post when it comes to T.Swift. Big news

READ NEXT: Esskeetit! Lil Pump is Going to Harvard?