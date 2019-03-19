Tonight is part 1 of the finale on Temptation Island, and it’s all about to go down.

It was recently announced that the show has been renewed for another season, but first, fans have to find out which couples are strong enough to withstand the tests of the show, and which ones will go their separate ways.

The couples we met this season were Evan and Kaci, Javen and Shari, John and Kady, and Karl and Nicole. The series has followed these couples as they decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or give in to the temptation of other single people being around them. Together, they have traveled to Maui, Hawaii, where they’ve been joined by 12 sexy single men and women who are hoping to find the one.

Evan and Kaci have been together for a decade while Shari and Javen started dating when they were 16. Nicole and Karl have admittedly been on and off again, and Kady and John have been together for three years.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Nicole tells Karl, “I think I was holding myself back at home. I think I had a wall up. I felt too nervous and scared to be vulnerable with you because I felt like I was going to be judged… And being here has shown me that it’s OK to be social and outgoing and be connecting with men and I just feel like I was scared back home…”

Karl then tells Nicole, “I want respect, not for my woman to float around a bar and seem as if she’s single.”

So will Nicole and Karl make it through? Our prediction is that Karl and Nicole won’t make it through. Karl is having a great time with Brittany, and even Nicole has admitted that when she’s with Tyler, she’s totally comfortable and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

When it comes to Kaci and Evan, things aren’t looking too good, either. Evan is in deep with Morgan– they’ve spoken about meeting each other’s families and moving for one another, so at this point, it seems like that’s the direction he’s going to go.

John and Kady also seem like they’re going to come to an end. John has a connection with Katheryn that he’s finally given in to, and Kady seems to be going strong with Johnny.

We’re confident that Javen and Shari are going to stay strong until the end, though. Even while he was on his date last week with Kayla, Javen was saying that he wished Shari was with him to share the experience with.

How will it all go down? Be sure to tune into the finale tonight USA Network to find out.