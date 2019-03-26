‘Temptation Island’ Finale Spoilers & Couples Still Together – Part 2

Tonight is the finale of Temptation Island on USA Network, and fans will finally find out which couples will stay together and which couples will go their separate ways.

What do we know heading into the finale? Which couples are likely to stay together? What are the top spoilers for tonight?

Read on.

Kady & John

Kady and John were shopping for rings before Temptation Island started, but partway through the show, Kady fell for Johnny, admitting that he displayed the “leadership quality” that John didn’t.

Kady had an emotional goodbye from Johnny on last week’s episode. She admitted the two got really close and she was worried about what would happen moving forward.

John admitted he was a bit angry heading into the bonfire and was ready to defend himself. Sitting at their final bonfire, the pair’s tension was clear straight off the bat. John said that he didn’t know where the statement about him not being a good father came from, and he was destroyed by it… as he was by watching Kady get into bed with Johnny.

The last thing she said before part 1 of the finale was over that John makes her not want to have kids. What will go down tonight? Our prediction is that the two will not stay together; that Kady will decide to walk away, alone, and John will follow suit.

Evan & Kaci

Evan has made it clear he’s moved on. He’s reassured Morgan time and time again that they’re the real deal and that he’s going to end it with Kaci when he gets to the bonfire.

While Kaci hasn’t found a strong connection like Evan has, she seems like she’s preparing for the worst. Our prediction is that tonight, Evan will end things with Kaci and decide to go home with Morgan. How will it all pan out? Be sure to tune into tonight’s finale to find out.

Javen & Shari

Javen has been committed to Shari from the get-go. He made a good friend in Kayla, but he’s even made it clear to her that he’s dedicated to Shari and doesn’t want to destroy any chances they have to stay together in the long run.

Shari doesn’t seem to feel as passionate about Javen as he is her, but we still feel that the two will stay together. Our prediction is that once Shari hears from Javen, she’ll decide to stay with him, and the two will walk away hand in hand.

Karl & Nicole

Karl and Nicole started out strong, but both were tempted over time. Nicole made a connection with Tyler, while Karl opened up to Brittany.

Headed into the bonfire, Nicole said that she’d made up her mind about what to do, adding that she didn’t think Karl was the right man for her. But she was thrown a bit off course when Karl decided that he wanted to be with her. Karl said, at the bonfire, that despite what had happened up to that point, he still thought she was the right person for him.

How did Nicole respond? She said she wanted to go home together and figure it out. She changed her mind from her previous statement and said she thought the two could, also, figure it out. That’s when the two really hashed it out, and their minds changed.

Nicole said she wants to grow as a person, and the only way she is going to do that is if she leaves the island alone. And thus, the decision to separate. Nicole and Karl went their separate ways, and both departed the island alone.