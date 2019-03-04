‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 9 Overnight Dates

Episode 9 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight, which means that the overnight dates are here. The way it usually works is the front-runners will have the opportunity to share a fantasy suite overnight with star Colton Underwood, away from the cameras. But, things don’t always go as planned. Now, before we get into all the details on what happens during tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you do NOT want to know who gets eliminated during tonight’s episode or any other info about the rest of the season.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 9 this season reads, “When last we saw Colton, he had left the three remaining women – Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia – after the hometown rose ceremony and desperately rushed to talk to Chris Harrison. Overwhelmed by having just sent Caelynn home and nervously anticipating the Fantasy Suites that lie ahead, the virgin Bachelor is about to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to the Algarve region of Portugal. It will be a trip full of major surprises, high anticipation and extreme anxiety, after vowing to save himself for the woman he loves.”

The show airs Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 9 spoilers below.

Cassie Randolph’s Father Makes an Unexpected Visit



When Cassie Randolph’s dad met Underwood during the hometown dates, he wasn’t convinced that his daughter was ready for marriage and he also had doubts about Underwood. In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Randolph’s father makes a surprise visit to see his daughter and further express his concerns. He doesn’t think she’s ready for such a big commitment and Randolph does confess to him that she wishes she had more time with Underwood before the end of this Bachelor journey.

Tayshia Adams Gets Her Overnight Date Tonight



Tayshia Adams gets the first overnight date of the night and she does get to stay the night in a fantasy suite with virgin Bachelor star Underwood. According to ABC, “Colton and Tayshia take a breathtaking helicopter ride to Cape St. Vincent, once considered to be the edge of the earth. He confesses his feelings for this beautiful woman, but will they make it to the fantasy suite and what will happen behind closed doors if they do?” Our guess is that Underwood does not have sex with Adams, but who knows, right?

Cassie Randolph Quits the Show



Prior to the season airing, Reality Steve reported that Randolph gets cold feet during her overnight date and tells Underwood she can’t get engaged to him. She leaves the show and goes back to the United States. Perhaps that’s why Underwood jumps the fence and runs away from production. This is something he was fearing in previous episodes of the show, for those who’ve been watching this season.

Hannah Godwin, aka Hannah G., does not get her overnight date tonight, as the episode primarily focuses on Randolph and Underwood’s turmoil, as well as Adams’ date.

Tomorrow night is the Women Tell All episode, so be sure to tune in for more drama.