‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 10 Women Tell All Special

Cassie Randolph definitely left her mark on episode 9 of The Bachelor 2019 last night, but now it’s time for the Women Tell All special. This means that most of the women who Colton Underwood rejected, or who dumped him, are gathered in a room to answer questions in the hot seat, have a go at each other, and vent their frustrations. Now, before we get into all the details on what happens during tonight’s big episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you do NOT want to know what goes on during tonight’s episode or any other info about the rest of the season.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 10 this season reads, “Twenty of the most unforgettable women this season will return to confront each other and Colton and offer the lowdown on their quarrels and personal hostilities as they battled to capture Colton’s heart. Chris Harrison takes a look back at some of the “memorable breakdowns and breakups” in series history. Dramatic feuds are revived between Oneyka and Nicole, Demi and Courtney, and Katie and Caelynn. Colton also must face the scrutiny of the women he sent home, while the ladies must defend their own behavior. Then take a look at some of the hilarious bloopers from this season and a sneak peek of one of the most unpredictable endings in franchise history on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.”

The show airs Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 10 spoilers below.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Isn’t Over Colton Underwood

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is one of the women who ends up in the hot seat, opposite host Chris Harrison. The other women who ended up in the hot seat included Demi, Nicole and Hannah B. As for what goes down with Miller-Keyes is front and center, ABC writes, “Caelynn describes how she felt watching the season and her pain in not having her love returned by Colton. Then Colton takes the hot seat, and the tension is palpable when Caelynn tries to discover what went wrong with their relationship.”

Nicole and Onyeka’s Feud Continues

The contestants who appeared at the Women Tell All special include Tahzjuan, Bri, Alex B., Jane, Alex D, Nina, Angelique, Tracy, Caitlin, Katie, Catherine, Nicole, Sydney, Heather, Onyeka, Hannah B., Kirpa, Demi, and Caelynn, according to Reality Steve. On the show, Nicole and Onyeka got sent home as their feud continued to heat up. On tonight’s episode, the fighting continues, but Onyeka isn’t the only person who has issues with Nicole.

Reality Steve revealed that, “Chris Harrison asked Onyeka about fights in house. Onyeka asked Nicole to give her one example when she bullied her like Nicole claimed. Nicole never gave anything specific. Someone chimed in that Nicole said during Elyse’s 1-on-1 date that she shouldn’t be coming back with a rose for superficial reasons because she’s not pretty enough and she’s older. Nicole told one of the women at the pool during the day that day that Colton should not pick an All-American girl blonde girl, he should pick somebody like her. Nicole denied this, but then Tracy backed up that statement that Nicole did say that. Nicole apparently took a lot of heat at the WTA and had a hard time defending herself.”

Demi Burnett Continues to Fight With Others

Demi Burnett rubbed a lot of the women the wrong way this season on The Bachelor season 23, but, on WTA tonight, she really gets into it with fellow cast-off Courtney, with whom she had issues prior to the WTA taping. Reality Steve stated, “Courtney and Demi continued their feud from the season where Demi called Courtney the cancer of the house, and Demi said she should’ve been more aggressive in her approach towards Colton. Things got heated between these two and at one point, Courtney got up out of her chair, walked straight up to Demi, and shoved a pacifier in her face, to which Demi grabbed and threw it back at her. So you can see what level of maturity we’re dealing with here, as obviously, Courtney had that planted on her before she even came on stage and knew exactly what she was going to do because, well, I don’t know many women that just happen to carry around a pacifier on them during the day.”

While on stage, Demi also talked about her mother, who was released from prison while she was filming The Bachelor.