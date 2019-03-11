The Bachelor 2020 Casting: How to Apply to Be a Contestant

Season 23 of The Bachelor concludes tonight and tomorrow with a dramatic two-part finale, which means fans of the franchise are already looking ahead to next year’s season of The Bachelor. Although the show is not expected to return until 2020, following new seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, casting appears to be underway for season 24 of The Bachelor.

In order to be eligible for the show, some of the requirements include being a United States citizen, having a valid passport, and being at least 21 years of age at the time of application. If you or a friend are eligible for and interested in becoming a contestant on the next season of The Bachelor there are a few different ways to be considered:

Mail-In & Online Applications

Mail-in and online applications are available on their casting website for men and women (click here for links to those forms). They ask that you fill out and submit all of the information and include recent pictures so they know what you look like. If you are planning to mail your application, this is the address that they’ve provided to send your materials:

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Casting

11901 Santa Monica Blvd.#595

Los Angeles, CA 90025

They note that they do not return photos or videos submitted in the mail, so do not send in anything that you do not have back-up copies of.

A video supplement introducing yourself and showing off your personality is heavily encouraged by casting. They provide instructional advice on how to create that video, too, offering recommendations about where to film the video, how to make sure you are well-lit, and what to include in your tape; they even offer a number of sample questions for you to answer on-camera.

Casting Call

On their website, they write: “We our now casting girls for the next season of Bachelor! We encourage you to attend one of our open casting calls located in a city near you (see details below).” There are no dates or locations listed below that writing, however, which likely means that they are still in the process of scheduling those casting calls. If you are interested in attending a casting call, we recommend you submit and online application and keep checking back here for casting call updates.

Nominate a Friend

If you are not interested in being on the show but have a friend who you think would be perfect for it, you are also able to nominate them to casting. The process is pretty much the same as if they were applying themselves, and can be mailed in or completed online, except you would check off the “Nominating Someone” option, rather than “Applying Yourself.”

If casting is interested in your friend, they will reach out to your friend directly to continue the casting process, so make sure that person would actually want to be a part of the reality show before going through the application process on their behalf.

It is also worth noting that it is very unlikely that the Bachelor for the 2020 season has been cast yet, or that the women applying now to compete will know whose season they could potentially be a part of. That information will not be made public until after The Bachelorette finishes airing, at which point the next Bachelor season should already be cast.