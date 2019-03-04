Why Does Colton Underwood Jump the Fence on ‘The Bachelor’?

Viewers are inching closer towards finding out which woman Colton Underwood will choose on The Bachelor. That said, tonight’s episode will provide some much-needed closure for fans, as it will include the much discussed and anticipated “fence jump.”

For those of who you don’t want to know why Underwood jumps a fence, be warned. The rest of the post include spoilers and crucial details regarding Underwood’s jump and the episode as a whole.

Underwood Jumps the Fence After Talking With Contestant Cassie Randolph

Reality Steve reports that the fence jump occurs when Cassie Randolph decides that she doesn’t want to be engaged and opts to go home. Given that her decision comes on the heels of Underwood choosing to be with her, it makes for an intensely emotional moment. Cassie mentions how Underwood did not get her parents’ blessing to marry her, which she takes as a sign that they shouldn’t be together.

According to SoapDirt, Underwood says that they don’t have to get engaged and can simply be together, but Cassie insists that he consider his other options. Unable to deal with the rejection, Underwood jumps the fence in an attempt to get away from the camera crew.

Underwood Was Reportedly Trying to Get Away from the Camera Crew

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Underwood elaborated on the jump, saying that it is a game-changing moment for the season. “The jump was the most emotional and the most physical that I had to be the entire season,” he revealed. “I will also say that fence jump is the most pivotal moment. That was a game-changer. That night changed how everything went.”

The show’s producer, Chris Harrison, also spoke on the drama and intensity behind the fence jump scene. “There’s a lot to be said about the fence-hopping scene. I was approximately ten yards behind him when it happened,” he told Us Weekly. Harrison also hinted at the possibility that Underwood jumped the fence to get away from the cameras.

Series Producer Chris Harrison Said the Scene Was ‘Brutally Honest’

“I may or may not have been the reason that he hopped the fence,” he said. “To the actual athletic accomplishment of the fence jump … you have to understand, the fence was about 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. He did not touch the fence or touch the top of the fence after his feet left the ground. Go try that! Spoiler alert, I did try it later.”

Harrison also said that the fence jumping scene took his aback due to Underwood’s emotional honesty. “He was just brutally honest about it and I have to give him a lot of credit, because that’s not an easy thing to do knowing that millions of people are going to be dissecting it and talking about it,” he remarked.