‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2019 Spoilers: Does Cassie Break Up With Colton?

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor 2019 is filled with some unexpected drama … but, isn’t it always? Colton Underwood gets started with his overnight dates and makes it through the first one, with Tayshia Adams, well. Unfortunately, his second fantasy suite date is a much different story. But, before we get into what goes down tonight, as well as on the finale, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know who gets eliminated, who breaks up or what happens to each of the contestants on the show, STOP READING NOW.

Well, Cassie Randolph breaks up with Colton Underwood, according to blogger Reality Steve. But, that doesn’t stop her from becoming the winner of The Bachelor this season.

Randolph has a great first half of her overnight date with Underwood, but, before the night portion takes place, she is visited by her dad, Matt. Previously, Matt voiced his concerns about the fast-paced relationship during the hometown dates and he felt that his daughter was not ready to get engaged. He was right.

Prior to her dad appearing, Randolph asked Underwood how meeting him went. Underwood let her know it was difficult and Randolph said she thinks her dad’s biggest issue was there being such a big commitment so quick. Underwood revealed to Randolph that her dad did not give him his blessing to ask her to marry him. She was clearly surprised by this news and said she originally left the hometowns feeling like her family was behind her in her decisions.

Randolph soon became confused and said that this was a big issue for her. She said she didn’t know if she could continue without her family’s blessing. She also admitted to the cameras that she was so sad to hear that her dad was against her possibly marrying Underwood.

According to Reality Steve, Matt Randolph’s showing up during the overnight dates was set up by the show’s production. Reality Steve stated, “Of course it was set up by production. Did people really think The Matt Daddy just booked his own plane ticket, walked on set, and just asked around, ‘Hey, where’s my daughter? I need to talk to her.’ It’s no different than when Becca’s ex showed up in Thailand last season to talk to her. It’s all arranged by production.” He continued, “They clearly saw after hometown dates he had an issue with her getting engaged at the end of this, so they decided to keep that narrative going. Who suggested it to who I don’t think is all that important.”

On the finale episode of the show this season, Underwood breaks up with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, who are the other two girls in the final three. He then “chases down” Randolph and tells her that he wants to be with her even though she isn’t ready to be engaged. Reality Steve has reported that the two are currently dating. Think they’ll ever get engaged?