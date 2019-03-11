‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2019 Spoilers & Episode Winner

The time has finally come. It’s the 2019 finale of The Bachelor and the last time viewers saw star Colton Underwood, he had just confessed his love to one of the final three women. He was dumped by her and jumped a fence, disappearing into the night. Tayshia Adams had a great overnight date with Underwood. Then, Underwood was broken up with by Cassie Randolph before even getting to the fantasy suite. Hannah Godwin hadn’t even gotten her overnight date yet. Now, fans will get to see how it all turns out for Underwood and the final three women. Is Randolph gone for good? Does Underwood move on with one of the other two? Is there a winner?

Now, before we get into all the details on what happens during tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you do NOT want to know who Colton Underwood ends up with, if he gets engaged, or who gets eliminated.

The official ABC synopsis for the season 23 finale episode reads, “Colton’s much-anticipated Fantasy Suite dates turned into a nightmare. Cassie, after talking to her father in Portugal, agonized over her decision but finally took herself out of the running for the Bachelor’s heart, leaving him shattered and so overcome that he broke down in tears, jumped a fence and disappeared into the Portuguese night. Chris Harrison and the crew frantically searched for him. Where did he go? Did he quit the show? What happened to Hannah G. and Tayshia?”

The show airs Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tomorrow night will air the After the Final Rose special and the star of The Bachelorette will be announced. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our finale spoilers below.

Colton Underwood Dumps the Final 2



Normally, when a front-runner quits the show near the finish line, the star of the show is broken-hearted but moves on with the remaining contestant or contestants. Not in this case. According to Reality Steve, Underwood breaks up with the final two women. And, while Tayshia Adams already had a great overnight date with Underwood, Hannah Godwin didn’t even get hers yet.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Back Together

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette Cast Members Appear

Reality Steve reported that after Underwood broke it off with the other two women, he was determined to win Randolph back. He reportedly went back to the United States, “chased” her down, and told her that he wanted to be with her. Underwood said he didn’t need to be engaged and that he just wanted to date Randolph. Reality Steve reported that the two are currently dating and still together.

In a press release by ABC , it is reported that several former contestants and cast members from past seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette will appear tonight. ABC wrote, “Colton appears live on night one, explaining how he was handling this heartbreaking challenge. Past Bachelor favorites Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins and Garrett Yrigoyen, all good friends of Colton, will appear live to discuss the situation and how they think it will end for him.”

Recently, Ben Higgins spoke out against Cassie Randolph, the winner, for the way she rejected Underwood on the show. Higgins told Entertainment Tonight that, “I think she should have did something different with Colton. It’s very clear that she was not into him.” He continued, “As much as she maybe felt the pressure to still be there and just still try to make this work — you know, you have a lot of people counting on you and watching — I think all she wanted to tell him was, ‘You’re a great guy, you’ve proven to be a great guy, but I’m just not that into you and as a result, I need to leave.’ But instead, it felt like she was kind of dancing around the subject, going, ‘This is too fast, this isn’t right for me, I just don’t know.’ She knew.”