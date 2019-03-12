‘The Bachelor’ Finale & Winner Spoilers 2019 – Part 2

The time has finally come. It’s the 2019 finale of The Bachelor, part 2. Now, before we get into all the details on what happens during tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you do NOT want to know what happens between Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who previously rejected him.

The official ABC synopsis for the season 23 finale (part 2) episode reads, “America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event … Colton will take the hot seat live in studio with Chris Harrison to explain what was going through his mind and heart those final days of his journey to find love. Demi, Onyeka, Sydney, Jason Tartick and Chris Randone take the stage with Chris Harrison to speculate on the extraordinary conclusion.”

The show airs tonight on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about tonight’s show and what to expect on the season 23 final episode in our finale and ATFR spoilers below.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Back Together

‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Is Hannah B

Reality Steve first reported that after Underwood broke up with the final 2, he was set to win Randolph back. Underwood “chased” her down, and that’s where part 1 of the finale ended. So, what happened after that? Reality Steve reported that Underwood again pleaded with Randolph, telling her that he just wanted to be with her. Underwood said that he didn’t need to be engaged and that he just wanted to be together. Reality Steve reported that the two are currently dating and still together today. In fact, Underwood has been spotted hanging out with the boyfriend of Randolph’s sister, so it looks like he’s gotten in good with her family as well.

For those who were hoping that Hannah Godwin would be the next star of The Bachelorette, they came close. It is a Hannah, but it’s Hannah Brown from this season of The Bachelor, according to Reality Steve . For those who need a refresher on who Hannah Brown is, she was the pageant queen who had a past feud with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, which carried over into the season. Miller-Keyes may have beaten out Brown in pageantry, but Brown definitely came out on top with this opportunity.

Some fans have voiced that they wanted Tayshia Adams to be The Bachelorette, according to Refinery 29. After it was revealed that Underwood was dumping Adams and Godwin on the show, Adams stated on the show, “I know that I deserve a lot and an amazing person in my life, and if Colton knew what he wanted … he was on this journey for that. I will not take anything that I’ve learned or that we shared for granted … thank you for everything.”