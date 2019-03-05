‘The Bachelor’ Winner 2019 Reports: Does Colton Underwood Get Engaged to Cassie Randolph?

As the finale of The Bachelor 2019 approaches, fans want to know what happens to Colton Underwood. Does he get engaged? Who is the reported winner? Get to know all about who the winner is said to be and what the details are on the finale. But, before we get into all the info, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know the fates of the three remaining women on the show (Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin, and Tayshia Adams), STOP READING NOW.

Well, let’s just start off with this big spoiler. When it comes to Colton Underwood getting engaged, Reality Steve has reported that it does not happen. In fact, Underwood gets rejected before a ring is even picked out on the show. Underwood goes on his fantasy suite date with Adams and Randolph is the second overnight date, but everything goes haywire when Randolph reportedly gets cold feet.

She is not ready for an engagement. But, Reality Steve previously reported that Underwood only wants to be with Randolph, so, after she leaves the show, he dumps the other two women and chases Randolph down. The two are reported to be currently dating and recently, Underwood was said to be seen hanging out with the boyfriend of Randolph’s sister, Gregg Sulkin. Style Caster reported that Underwood and Sulkin were seen leaving a gym in California. Is that a spoiler, or what?

https://twitter.com/kiki_queenj/status/1101934668750950401/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1101934668750950401&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstylecaster.com%2Fbachelor-colton-underwood-winner-spoiler%2F

Cassie Randolph’s rejection of Underwood takes place on episode 9 of The Bachelor this season and ABC’s plot description of the episode reads, “Will Cassie have the opportunity to be his first? Cassie is still apprehensive about taking the next step with Colton, and he reveals to her the unsettling conversation he had with her father during their hometown date. Then all hell breaks loose when their date is interrupted by a bombshell surprise no one saw coming. How will it affect the couple? … A stunning twist – a first in show history – causes Colton to literally have a breakdown, leaving everyone speechless. What he does next not only changes his journey but everyone else’s. How will it all end? Will his worst fears be realized?”

It seems that this is the reason Underwood makes his famous fence jump and says “Fuck all of this”. Randolph leaves him and heads back to the United States.

Tomorrow night is the Women Tell All episode and next week will air the finale, as well as the After the Final Rose special. But, if the picks of Underwood and Randolph say anything, they hint that the two are still together. As for whether or not Underwood will propose on ATFR, we’re guessing that he won’t, but you never know.

Another big reveal on After the Final Rose is reported to be the official announcement of the 2019 star of The Bachelorette. But, the identity of the star has already been revealed.

Reality Steve has reported that the next star of The Bachelorette is Hannah B. from this season of The Bachelor.