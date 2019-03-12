‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Who Is the Next New Star?

With the end of The Bachelor 2019 here, fans want to know who the next star of The Bachelorette is … And, ABC has reported that the new Bachelorette is set to be announced tomorrow night, on March 12, 2019, during the After the Final Rose special. For those who can’t wait that long to find out the identity of the new star, blogger Reality Steve has come out with spoilers on who she is. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about the new season of The Bachelorette or the star, STOP READING NOW.

Since that is out of the way, let’s get into who the new Bachelorette is … Well, for those who were hoping it would be Hannah Godwin, aka Hannah G., we’re sorry to tell you it is not. But, there is a Hannah who is the new Bachelorette … Hannah Brown, aka Hannah B. from The Bachelor 2019.

According to Reality Steve, Hannah B. has been filming footage for her intro video and the blogger says he’s already compiling information on her eligible contestants. Filming is set to start on March 14, 2019, according to Reality Steve.

Cosmopolitan has reported that Twitter’s pick for the new star is Tayshia Adams, who is one of the final three on The Bachelor. And, a wildcard prediction was Andi Dorfman, who is a previous star of the show. She ended up engaged to Josh Murray, but the two broke up in a very public and unflattering way. Dorfman made claims of emotional or verbal abuse.

Prior to the official reveal of the Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown told Us Weekly that she would “love” to appear on the series. Brown said, “I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

She also said, “I would love the opportunity, but that might not be what’s for me and that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna find love. It might not be on a TV show, but if it is this experience, I’m open for it.”

Reality Steve has been tweeting about seeing Hannah B. filming around her old college, ahead of the big announcement. In one tweet, he wrote, “Hannah B currently filming her Bachelorette intro package at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This weekend she’s also filming at her old sorority house, and having a Bachelorette announcement party at Tuscaloosa River Market.”

For those unfamiliar with Brown, she is a former Miss Alabama 2019, who had a bit of a feud with fellow Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes.