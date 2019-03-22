Has ‘The OA’ Been Renewed for Season 3?

Season 2 of The OA has been released on Netflix but there hasn’t been any news on a potential Season 3. Fans waited more than two years for Season 2’s release and many are already hoping that Netflix renews the show once more.

Season 1, or Part I, was released in December 2016 and Netflix confirmed Season 2 in February 2017. Since Season 2, or Part II, is being released in March, fans might have to wait until May for a Season 3/Part III announcement.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The OA’ Takes a Long Time to Come Together

Both Seasons 1 and 2 took several months to film and several more months to edit. The storylines are complicated and intense, to say the least, which makes writing and editing a bit of a challenge. Every step of the process is just that, a process, and it’s something that creator, writer, and lead actress Brit Marling doesn’t want to rush.

The OA was created from the magic that lives inside Marling’s mind — as opposed to an adaptation of a book, for example — so the creative process is also something that needs time to develop.

“Our chapters vary in length, scope, and even genre. There is no pattern. As a result, at every step along the way nothing can be imitated, it has to be invented,” Marling explained in a lengthy Instagram post uploaded in November. “Our producer on Part II had to throw out the ‘pattern budgets’ the industry normally works with because each chapter required completely different resources to achieve scripts of different lengths, casts, and ambitions. Once she cracked one chapter’s budget, she couldn’t apply that code to the next to save time,” she added.

“The same is true for editing,” Marling continued. “An editor may solve how to best cut chapter 3, but that learning curve doesn’t apply to chapter 5, which is a completely different genre of storytelling.”

So, what does this mean for Season 3? If the series is renewed, fans may not get to see new episodes until late 2021.

Seasons 1 & 2 of ‘The OA’ Both Contain 8 Episodes

Both seasons of The OA are wrapped up in just eight episodes. Believe it or not, a lot happened in Part I of the series and, while many loose ends were tied up in the finale, the last scene left viewers with a lot of questions. Perhaps intentional, much of the show seems to allow for interpretation.

Interestingly, writer and producer Zal Batmanglij admits that “the whole thing’s a riddle.”

“If people connect to it. I would like to see this story continue… Brit and I figured out the whole thing. The whole thing’s a riddle. There are a lot of clues. Very few people have really picked up on all the clues. Our sound engineer picked up on a major one that kind of blew my mind. I was like, “That is designed for only the closest, creepiest viewer to find,” Batmanglij told Variety back in 2016.

Part II appears to have several thought-provoking moments, and that’s only judging from the trailer. All eight episodes will be available on Netflix today (March 22) and may or may not answer your questions from Part I.

And, in case you found yourself wondering, yes, The OA was originally meant to be a movie.