‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 11 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests & Cameos on ‘Lasting Impressions’?

After a one week hiatus, The Orville is finally back. Now we’re heading into Season 2 Episode 11, and fans aren’t sure what to expect after the roller coaster of recent weeks. As always, each episode features some unexpected special guests and cameos. Here’s a look at who we’re expecting to see tonight. We will update this story if any of these guests do not appear, or if new guests are revealed as the show airs.

Tonight’s episode is called “Lasting Impressions.” The synopsis reads: “The Orville crew members open a time capsule from 2015.”

One of the first special guests you’ll notice on the episode was a complete surprise. Tim Russ, who played Tuvok on Star Trek: Voyager, appears in this episode.

Most people noticed him from his voice, before they even saw him.

Leighton Meester is one of the special guests for tonight. She plays Laura.

Leighton, originally from Fort Worth, is well known from her many TV appearances. If she looks familiar, there’s a good reason why. Her credits include Single Parents (Angie D’Amato), The Last Man on Earth (Zoe), Making History (Deborah Revere), Any Tom Dick or Harry, By the Gun, The Judge, Life Partners, Gossip Girl (Blair Waldorf), Entourage (Justine Chapin), Shark (Megan), Surface (Savannah Barnett), 24 (Debbie Pendleton), 7th Heaven (Kendall), Crossing Jordan, Tarzan (Nicki Porter), and more.

It’s a bit of a Gossip Girl reunion for Meester, since Jessica Szohr will be sharing scenes with her. Szohr is now a series regular and the new chief of security for the ship. She’ll also have a lot of scenes with Gordon.

Regi Davis will be playing Korick in tonight’s episode.

His previous appearances include Family Reunion (Paul), Mindhunter (Maynard Jackson), and guest appearances on Knight Squad, Game Shakers (Mr. Sammich), Valerie, Westworld, All the Way, How We Live, Bones, Myrna, Mad Men, Anger Management, NCIS, Castle, Super Fun Night, Mike & Molly, Lie to Me, Las Vegas, and much more.

Sarah Scott is listed on IMDB as playing Trisha in both tonight’s episode and the previous one. You might not recognize her since she looks so different. She was revealed to be the Invol alien in the previous episode who bled yellow.

She’s appeared on shows like Desperate Waters, Scary Endings, Masters of Sex, Prosperity Land, Soaked in Bleach, Sam, Hollywood Acting Studio (Brittany), Famous, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, Days of Our Lives, and more.

A few characters are also listed on IMDB for tonight, but IMDB isn’t always accurate. Here are the people listed for tonight on IMDB:

Bo Kane is listed as playing an alien delegate tonight. He’s had many guest appearances, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS, Colony, Jane the Virgin, Criminal Minds, Castle, CSI Miami, 90210, Outlaw, The Defenders, The Ringer, JAG, and much more.

Chris Muto is listed on IMDB as playing Miles tonight. His appearances include Grey’s Anatomy (Nurse Michael), The Get, Scandal, Decommissioned, Persecuted, Grow, Dexter, and more. His Instagram post below said he’d be in an episode airing in February, but IMDB lists him as being in tonight’s episode.

By the way, I’ve heard that Marina Sirtis (aka Troy from The Next Generation) will be a special guest soon on an episode of The Orville that is directed by Jonathan Frakes (aka Riker.) I can’t wait to see that one.

