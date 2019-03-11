‘The Passage’ Season 1 Schedule: What Time Is the Finale Episode On?

The season 1 finale of The Passage airs tonight on Fox. The first season of the show concludes with a two-hour finale made up of the last two episodes of the 10-episode season. The Passage is based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling book trilogy.

According to Fox’s primetime television schedule, The Passage is scheduled from 8/7pm CT to 10/9. Though the show usually airs at 9pm on Monday nights, the schedule change allows for the two-hour run time. TV Guide informs that local programming will air before and after the finale episode.

It all comes down to this.#ThePassage two-hour season finale is coming — Monday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ZhdzGcMg95 — The Passage (@ThePassageFOX) March 9, 2019

Fox’s official synopsis of the series describes it as “an epic, character-driven thriller” that “focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, AMY BELLAFONTE (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”), is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent BRAD WOLGAST (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project NOAH. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, trying to protect her at any cost.”

Amy's never had to make a more difficult decision… #ThePassage two-hour finale starts tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/t8X4U5Lyuw — The Passage (@ThePassageFOX) March 11, 2019

The description for episode 9, entitled “Stay in the Light,” reads “When the only way to stop Fanning and the virals’ escape from Project NOAH involves a dangerous explosion that could leave Brad, Sykes and the cures caught in the crossfire, Amy must be the one to decide what’s best for humanity.” Episode 10 is called “Last Lesson;” its plot description tells fans to expect that “Surprising alliances form and a key figure returns to instill confidence, convincing everyone to fight for their lives.”

When The Passage premiered, Deadline reported that it performed well with Monday night ratings. The pilot episode got a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and pulled in 5.218 million viewers.

Since the series is based on a book trilogy, fans who have read the novels are somewhat in-the-know about what to expect in future episodes, and the fact that there are three books worth of source material helps make a case in favor of continuing the series with another season. Showrunner Liz Heldens acknowledged the series’ source material, telling TV Insider that “the first season [covers] the first third” of book one in the trilogy. She also commented on where they could take the potential second season and its characters, saying “I’m going to find a way to keep Wolgast in the story. I know what the book does; [we’ll] do it a little differently.” Of the future of the show, The Passage star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays Wolgast, said “I think it’s still up in the air what’s going to happen.” The season 1 finale is expected to end with a cliffhanger.

Tune in to the 2-hour season 1 finale of The Passage tonight on Fox at 8/7c.