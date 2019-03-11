The blind auditions for The Voice 2019 are in full swing and the judges’ teams have already started to fill up with winners. John Legend joined the panel this season and he has definitely been a sought after coach. And, Bebe Rexha has come aboard as the host and coach of the digital companion series The Comeback Stage. Get to know more about each of the teams so far and the contestants in each group in our rundown below.

‘The Comeback Stage’ Contestants 2019

Team Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ 2019

Last season, The Comeback Stage was introduced to the show and Kelsea Ballerini was the host, as well as coach. The series gives cast-offs from the blind auditions the opportunity to re-enter The Voice competition, in time for the live shows, after battling it out against each other. The contestants in the mix so far include Nathan & Chesi and Kanard Thomas, while J.T. Rodriguez and Klea Olson were reportedly eliminated in the series’ battle rounds.

On Adam Levine’s team so far are Trey Rose, Jimmy Mowery, Domenic Haynes, Karly Moreno, Patrick McAloon, and LB Crew. Haynes got chair turns from Levine and Blake Shelton, while coach John Legend was blocked from bidding. Domenic Haynes is 18 years old and is from Tampa, Florida. He ultimately went with Team Adam this season.

LB Crew is 29 years old and is from Little Rock, Arkansas. LB Crew’s blind audition was performing “Waves”, which earned a four-chair turn from the judges. But, Adam Levine was the lucky coach picked out of the four.

John Legend’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2019

The contestants on board with John Legend so far this season are Maelyn Jarmon, Lisa Ramey, Matthew Johnson, Savannah Brister, Julian King, Jacob Maxwell, Talon Cardon, and Betsy Ade. Jarmon got a four-chair turn from the judges, but picked Legend. Jarmon is 26 years old, hails from Frisco, Texas and performed “Fields of Gold” for the blind auditions. Johnson is another singer who got a four-chair turn but went with Legend. Matthew Johnson is 26 years old and is from Jacksonville, Florida. For his blind audition, he sang “I Smile”.

Julian King is 25 years old and comes from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He defaulted to John Legend’s team, but Legend had also blocked Adam Levine from bidding on him.

Team Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’ 2019

Karen Galera, Rizzi Myers, The Bundys, Alena D’Amico, Jej Vinson, and Rebecca Howell are on Team Kelly this season. Rizzi Myers got chair turn from both Clarkson and Blake Shelton, while John Legend was blocked from making a bid for Myers. Rizzi Myers is 29 years old and is from Nashville, Tennessee. Jej Vinson is 22 and is from Davao City, Philippines. She got a four-chair turn during her blind audition and picked Kelly Clarkson as her coach.

A unique contestant on Team Kelly is The Bundys, which is a trio group. The show has had duos before, but a trio is definitely different. The Bundys is made up of Katie, Ryan, and Megan.

Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2019

Blake Shelton has the most contestants on his team so far. They include Gyth Rigdon, Kim Cherry, LiLi Joy, Hannah Kay, Carter Lloyd Horne, Dexter Roberts, Dalton Dover, Kendra Checketts, and Selkii. Rigdon is 24 years old and is from Singer, Louisiana. Both Shelton and Clarkson turned their chairs for him, but John Legend was blocked from making a play for him.

Dexter Roberts is 27 and is from Fayette, Alabama. For his blind audition, he got a four-chair turn from the judges for his performance of “Like a Cowboy”. He ended up going with Blake Shelton for his coach.