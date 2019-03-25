‘The Voice’ Judges 2019 & Guest Advisors

The Voice 2019 is in full swing and enters its battle rounds tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on NBC. The coaches are gearing up each of their teams to take on each other in singing competitions on stage. Some will make it through to the next round, some will be stolen by other judges, and some singers will be eliminated. There are four teams (not counting The Comeback Stage companion series contestants), and each of them is headed up by a major judge. Every season, the judges are each joined by well-known music artist, who comes aboard as an advisor for a period of time. These advisors help each team of contestants during the battles, and sometimes in other parts of the competition. Get to know who each of the season 16 advisors are in our description of each of them below.

Charlie Puth on Team Adam

Charlie Puth is a young, famous singer and songwriter, known for songs such as “See You Again” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore”. And, this isn’t the first time that Puth has advised on The Voice. He previously appeared on the show in 2011 to mentor the team of Alicia Keys, who was a coach that season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Levine talked about his excitement in having Puth join him on the show, since the two are friends. Puth then chimed in and said, “I would say all the same things, too. I genuinely mean that … What’s really awesome about Adam is that he has a great musical ear. I call him, like, the best A&R in the music industry. He has a great idea of, like, who should be paired with who and makes great suggestions. I’m just along for the ride … It’s kind of nice to see everything unfold in front of me and watch him make suggestions and I throw something in too.”

Khalid on Team John

Many know the singer Khalid for his songs “Location” and “Young, Dumb & Broke”. His debut album was released in 2017, and, just recently, Khalid made his Saturday Night Live debut as the show’s musical guest. According to The Cheat Sheet, it was John Legend who approached Khalid about being his team advisor for his first season as a coach on The Voice. Legend said on Access Hollywood, “Khalid was the first person I asked to be my mentor. I wanted somebody that all the singers would look up to and be excited to meet. I wanted somebody whose music that I personally love and respected and somebody whose personality I just thought would mesh well with mine.”

Kelsea Ballerini on Team Kelly

Kelsea Ballerini is a big country artist and she appeared on The Voice last season as the first ever coach for the show’s digital companion series The Comeback Stage. Ballerini went on to go on tour with fellow Voice cast member Kelly Clarkson, according to Taste of Country, so it makes sense that she would join Team Kelly as an advisor this season.

According to Taste of Country, Ballerini told Extra that when it comes to helping out Clarkson, “It’s different, though, doing it with [Kelly] because I feel like I’m learning from what she’s saying, so I feel like I’m being way more quiet, because I’m listening to everything she’s saying.” Clarkson then chimed in to say, “Cut to — she’s being nice. It is just because I talk too damn much. We are both just nice. I’m sure we both have bitches in us!”

Brooks & Dunn on Team Blake

Country duo Brooks & Dunn is on Team Blake this season, as advisors, and they are a packaged deal. And, according to Tulsa World, Brooks & Dunn were recently announced as inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Also in the near future for the country artists, is the release of their new collaboration “Reboot”, which involves stars such as Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, and Kacey Musgraves.