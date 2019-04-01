Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed or Canceled? When Does TWD Season 10 Return?

Tonight is the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead. Considering how last week’s episode ended, fans were terrified about tonight’s blizzard-focused episode. Here’s the latest scoop on Season 10 and when you can expect the show to return.

We have good news. The Walking Dead has already been renewed for Season 10. But unfortunately, it won’t be coming back until late 2019. Just six days before the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead Season 9, AMC announced that it was renewing the series for a tenth season.

Although an exact premiere date hasn’t yet been announced, it will likely take place in mid-to-late October 2018, just like all the previous seasons. The first eight episodes will likely air through late November/early December 2017, with the last eight picking back up around February 2018 through late March or early April, similar to previous seasons. Here are the premiere dates for all the seasons of The Walking Dead:

October 31, 2010 for Season 1

October 16 for Season 2

October 14 for Season 3

October 13 for Season 4

October 12 for Season 5

October 11 for Season 6

October 23 for Season 7

October 22 for Season 8

October 7 for Season 9

So it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll see Season 10 back in October. It will likely be mid-to-late October, since Season 9 seemed to be an exception to the rule, but it’s possible the show will return in early October 2019.

As for what will happen in Season 10, we can be assured that at least one of the fan’s favorite characters will likely die. This tends to be the way of life for The Walking Dead. It’s a post-apocalyptic world, and no one is safe. Angela Kang will also continue as the showrunner for Season 10, which is great news for fans who say the show improved greatly after she took over the reins.

Unfortunately, it does look like we won’t be seeing as much of Michonne (played by Danai Gurira.) She’ll be in a “handful of episodes” in Season 10, but not as a series regular.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln won’t be returning as Rick (though we can expect him in some spinoff movies.) But he has said that he’ll be shadowing a director and hopes to direct one episode himself during Season 10.

As far as a trailer, you probably won’t see one until July 2019. That’s when the Season 9 trailer was released during Comic-Con this past year. So we’ll be waiting a while to get an idea of what’s next in the show.

