The World’s Best Finale Spoilers & Winner Predictions

The World’s Best features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill. Tune in tonight for the two-hour finale of variety competition show at 9/8c on CBS.

Tonight, the final four acts face off and one will be crowned the winner after weeks of competing and trying to prove that they are the world’s best act. The remaining acts compete and winners are named in the solo music and group variety categories. Later, the final four acts face off and one is named the winner.

The best talent has one last chance to fight for $1 million. Which act do you want to win? pic.twitter.com/YXTJbWfDaa — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) March 11, 2019

The contestants left in the mix, competing to be the winner of the first-ever season of The World’s Best, include: singer Daneliya Tuleshova

singer Dimash Kudaibergen

puppetry performers Dundu

martial arts acrobats Kukkiwon

pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram

acapella group Naturally 7

ventriloquist Nina Conti

Kung Fu artist Shaolin Yanze So who will take home the title and prize money tonight? Read on for our predictions for tonight’s episode, and who we feel are the top three likeliest contestants to win: Dimash Kudaibergen The “Six Octave Man” Dimash Kudaibergen has been bringing the house down all season, and is definitely a judge favorite. Kudaibergen never fails to deliver, and has the judges, audience and fans on their feet during every performance. His wide range of vocals and intense stage presence always receive an explosive response, and his talented gift is completely unique. We believe he has the highest chance of winning the series, as well as getting the votes from fans to snag the “fan favorite” act as well. Kukkiwon #TWBKukkiwon is ready to fight for their survival in the competition! Do you think they'll be able make it to the next round? #WorldsBest pic.twitter.com/8tcwnUe58I — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) March 12, 2019

The Taekwondo masters of South Korea have left judges and viewers speechless time and time again throughout the season. They’ve got a wide variety of tricks and stunts, so their performances are never dull or repetitive, and their fluid, in-sync and improvisational shows are always keep viewers on the edge of their seats. We believe that Kukkiwon have the second highest chance or winning, or will at least end as the runner-up.

Lydian Nadhaswaram

Nadhaswaram’s fingers are constantly on fire, and although many of his piano pieces are short and sweet, he nonetheless made an impression on the judges and audience throughout the entire season. His blindfolded rendition of Mozart’s “Turkish March” during the first elimination round left the judges speechless and received an explosive response from the audience. The judges called him a “perfect gentleman” with incredible talent (the word ‘incredible’ was used frequently), so we believe the young pianist has a chance to make it to the very end.

READ NEXT: The World’s Best Finale Time, Schedule & Channel

