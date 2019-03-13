The World’s Best Finale Time, Schedule & Channel

The World’s Best features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill. Tune in tonight for the two-hour finale of variety competition show at 9/8c on CBS.

The contestant will have to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition. The American judges score each act from 1 to 50, and their scores are averaged. Each approving expert gets one point, and the combined scores are added up, with 75 needed to advance, according to USA Today.

The best talent has one last chance to fight for $1 million. Which act do you want to win? pic.twitter.com/YXTJbWfDaa — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) March 11, 2019

Tonight, the final four acts face off and one will be crowned the winner after weeks of competing and trying to prove that they are the world’s best act. The remaining acts compete and winners are named in the solo music and group variety categories. Later, the final four acts face off and one is named the winner.

The contestants left in the mix, competing to be the winner of the first-ever season ofThe World’s Best, include:

singer Daneliya Tuleshova

singer Dimash Kudaibergen

puppetry performers Dundu

martial arts acrobats Kukkiwon

pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram

acapella group Naturally 7

ventriloquist Nina Conti

Kung Fu artist Shaolin Yanze

So far, the show has received rave reviews, and has been compared to the likes of America’s Got Talent and The Voice, which isn’t altogether surprising since producer Mark Burnett also helped produce The Voice.

“The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner,” executive producer Mark Burnett said in a press release. “It’s like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don’t have to wait every two years,” he added.

According to CBS, fans will have a chance to vote during every episode of the show for their favorite contestant, and voice their opinions on who “stole the show” by tweeting their vote with the corresponding hashtag. Check out the list below: