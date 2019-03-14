‘The World’s Best’ Winner: Who Won the Finale Tonight?

Tonight was the finale of The World’s Best on CBS. The final acts competed in the Championships Round before we learned the winners of the Solo Music and Group Variety categories. Then, the last four acts standing competed for the grand prize.

In the end, who was crowned the winner? The winner of the show, and $1 million, was Lydian Nadhaswaram.

Lydian, 12, is from Chennai.

How did it all go down? Read on for live updates.

The group variety category included Kukkiwon, Dundu, and the Kung Fu Fighters of Shaolin. The Shaolin group went home first, followed by Dundu. That left the Kukkiwon as victorious in their category.

Then, it was time for the Solo Music acts. Daneliya was the first to take the stage. The Kazakhstani tween blew the judges socks off. But she was followed by Lydian on the piano, who performed a Hollywood medley and nailed his performance. Dimash sang next. The Six Octave Man, as he’s come to be known, had everyone on their feet by the end of the song.

Then, a crazy thing happened. Dimash decided to walk away from the competition. This was a controversial decision and not all the judges approved of his leaving. But in the end, he asked that they respect his wishes. That meant it was down to Daneliya and Lydian. Lydian walked away the winner of his category.

Next, it was time for the top four to perform.

The finale brought Lydian, Nina Conti, Kukkiwon, and Naturally 7 together.

Lydian was the first to take the stage. He performed on the piano before making his way to the drums and surprised everyone with his talents, to say the least. Naturally 7 performed next. After everyone locked in their votes, Naturally 7 was voted off.

Then it came down to Nina Conti vs. Kukkiwon. Nina Conti had a lower number of votes and was sent home. Which meant, when it came down to the final showdown, it was Kukkiwon taking on Lydian.

Both performed to tops of their abilities, but only one could walk away the winner. The judges locked in their scores before moving on to Lydian. Lydian performed on not one, but two pianos.