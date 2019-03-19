This Is Us Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 16 ‘Don’t Take My Sunshine Away’

This Is Us season 3 is winding down, and episode 16, titled “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away,” will shake all of the show’s couples to their cores. Tonight’s episode examines the three central couples of the show and how they are all affected by the changes that have come to light throughout the third season.
Just a head’s up – this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you aren’t caught up, or read on at your own risk.
During last week’s episode, “The Waiting Room,” Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) went into early labor and had to undergo emergency surgery while the entire family spent a nervous day in the hospital waiting area. Fans are wondering how Kate and Toby are going to adjust to being parents after their first major parenting scare, and others are curious how Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) is coping with the emotional roller coaster he’s been through all season while investigating into his father’s past and coping with his own demons.