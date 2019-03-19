This Is Us Season 3 Spoilers: Episode 16 ‘Don’t Take My Sunshine Away’

So what’s going to happen on “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away?” Here’s how NBC officially describes the episode, although it doesn’t give much away:

Beth and Randall adjust to their new normal. Kate and Toby spend time with baby Jack. Zoe and Kevin work on their relationship.

This Is Us Season 3, Episode 16 is set to be an intense and emotional episode. The title itself hints that there might be some turmoil surrounding Kate and Toby’s baby; the name of the episode is comprised of lyrics to a children’s lullaby, but after the scare the couple just went through with her early labor, the lyrics could indicate the intense trauma the little family went through and hint at the fear that Kate and Toby will be enduring throughout tonight’s episode.

With Jack being an extremely premature baby, Toby is worried that their son will have nothing but a lifetime of pain, while Kate believes he is a little fighter. The couple may be at odds when it comes to making crucial decisions regarding their child, so the lyrics of the song could also be a plea for help for her son that he keeps fighting and isn’t taken away from her.

What if life had happened differently? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/ZkuY1YinRC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) March 19, 2019

Although the title of the episode seems to be a nod toward Kate and Toby and their son Jack as he fights for his life, it could also be indicating the issues with the other couples. After further dissecting the promo for episode 16, it looks like Randall and Beth are on the verge of breaking up after Randall unfairly expected Beth to give up on her dream. Zoe is also devastated that Kevin kept his drinking a secret from her, and while Kevin continues to lie to Zoe while he drinks vodka from a water bottle, he is also once again imagining his idyllic dream of “Kevin and Sophie” from his teenage years, so there is one merry-go-round triangle of heartbreak, lies and confusion here.

What do you think is going to happen during tonight’s episode? What do you believe the title of the episode refers to – Kate and Toby’s baby, or a general hint toward the issues that all of the couples are facing? Let us know in the comments below and tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to catch episode 16 – “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away.”

