Tiffany ‘Monie’ Cashette on ‘Little Women: Atlanta’

Little Women: Atlanta is back for its fifth season on Lifetime. Several cast members are returning, but one who announced her departure is Tiffany ‘Monie’ Cashette. Monie has quit the series due to events in her personal life, including a custody battle over her son. Learn more about her below.

According to Monie’s Instagram, she will be featured on tonight’s season premiere. An exclusive teaser shows that Monie lost her court battle to move her son from Houston to Atlanta. She gets emotional and cries during the teaser. Tonight’s episode will be Monie’s last appearance on the show, as she will be moving to Texas so that she can live closer to her son, Derrick Beckton Jr.

Monie Will Be Leaving the Series After Tonight’s Season 5 Premiere

Monie has been trying to get custody of Derrick for quite some time. She’s spent the last three years traveling between Atlanta and Houston to see her son, and was trying to move him to Atlanta so that he could live with her and her current husband. A representative for the reality star told TMZ that she will always put her son before her career.

Monie, who stands at, has been through a lot during her time on the show. She married her husband Morlin in a 2017 special titled Monie Gets Married!, and later said it was one of the best experiences of her life. “More and more, I see he genuinely loves me. And being a little person, that’s hard,” she told In Touch Weekly. “We all go through that — trying to find someone who genuinely loves you, not looking at you, or your height, or your size, or your uniqueness — he really loves my heart.”

Monie Has Decided to Move to Texas to Be Closer to Her Son Derrick, Jr.

“So that’s something I really appreciate about him, because I feel like that can help us go far,” she continued. “A lot of times, I was loved for the wrong reasons by a person, and it was messed up in other areas because after that uniqueness faded away to them — or I guess it got old to them — everything else about me was old, and I was cheated in certain way. So that’s what I appreciate about Morlin.”

Monie has teased plans to start a YouTube channel on Instagram. “Behind the scenes of a video for our lit YouTube channel coming soon,” she wrote on March 13. The photo sees Monie sitting in front of a green screen.