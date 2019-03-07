Top Chef Season 16: Who Are the Final Four Remaining Contestants?

On tonight’s episode of Top Chef, the final four chefs compete for a spot in the finals; at the end of the episode, another contestant will be sent home, leaving three to compete for the title of “Top Chef.”

The episode 16 description reads “The final four chefs must cook with the smelly durian fruit; the chefs get a tutorial on the traditional cuisine of Macau; for the elimination challenge, the chefs are tasked with blending their own heritage with Chinese flavors.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode, here’s what you should know about the final four:

Michelle Minori

Michelle Minori is from San Francisco, California and graduated from The California Culinary Academy Le Cordon Bleu with honors. She was the Executive Chef at Barzotto and was named “Rising Star Chef” in 2017 while she was working there.

Last week, Michelle won the quickfire challenge in Macau with a cuttlefish dish using local market ingredients. After their Chinese New Year elimination challenge, Michelle was in the top 2 with Kelsey for her pork lettuce wraps cold noodle salad, peanuts, and pickled peaches.

Sara Bradley

Sara Bradley is from Paducah, Kentucky, where she owns and is the chef for her restaurant “freight house.” She trained under Michelin star chefs and draws inspiration from the family kitchen she grew up in. At freight house, she utilizes regional ingredients from local farmers and advocates for “farm-to-table” cooking.

Last week, she found herself in the bottom three due to salty pork sauce and the choice to make cauliflower grits. But Adrienne was the contestant who went home, securing Sara’s spot in the final four.

Eric Adjepong

Eric Adjepong is the last remaining male chef and his dishes are often inspired by the cuisine of his African heritage; he is a first-generation Ghanaian-American and grew up in New York City. He currently lives in Washington D.C., where he is the owner and chef of Pinch & Plate, a pop-up restaurant series that he runs with his wife. He is also a personal chef, caterer, and public health and nutrition professional.

According to Gold Derby, last week was his first time in the bottom three all season. During the quickfire challenge, he overcooked his sea snails, and in the elimination challenge the judges thought that his coconut curry and braised pork shoulder dish was too sweet and didn’t have enough depth of spices for a good curry.

Kelsey Barnard Clark

Kelsey Barnard Clark is from Dothan, Alabama and is the current chef and owner of “KBC” (her initials). She and her husband have a baby together and co-run the restaurant and catering company. Though she was attending college down south, she dropped out when she was 20 to pursue her culinary dream at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Kelsey was last week’s elimination challenge winner after she was tasked with creating a dish to be catered to 200 Chinese New Year Party guests. Her dish, inspired by “wealth,” was a mushroom broth with peas, green vegetables, orange rinds, cashews, Portuguese sausage, cashews, cilantro, and chives.