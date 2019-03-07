Tori & Bobby’s Baby on Bringing Up Bates

Tori and Bobby Smith welcomed their first child to the world last November – a healthy baby boy named Robert Ellis Smith IV, who they will call Kade, at 7:45 a.m. November 9, 2018, according to a story from PEOPLE.

“Welcoming Baby Kade into this world has truly been the most surreal experience to walk through together,” Tori and Bobby told PEOPLE. “Every moment with him just seems to glue this new family together, and we are so excited about the future we know God has in store for his life.”

Tori and Bobby are part of the sprawling Bates family, which includes Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, their 19 children, six sons- and daughters-in law and nine grandchildren. Their lives are documented on the reality show “Bringing Up Bates” that airs on UPtv.

Us Weeklyconfirmed in May, 2017 that Tori and Bobby were expecting a baby in the fall. Early in her pregnancy, Tori had experienced some intense morning sickness, but otherwise had a healthy pregnancy.

“We’re having a baby!! We are thrilled that God has blessed us with this amazing privilege, and we cannot wait to meet our precious little gift from Him,” Tori gushed to Us Weekly at the time.

The couple, who married in December, 2017 at Knoxville’s Calvary Baptist Church, announced they were expecting in May, and followed up the announcement with a gender reveal in June. According to Knox News, the couple moved from Rocky Top to Nashville last year after Bobby took a job as the student ministries pastor at Bible Baptist Church of Hendersonville.

Tori and Bobby’s relationship, marriage and pregnancy were detailed throughout Bringing Up Bates, so viewers and fans of the couple were able to follow their lives and watch them grow as a couple.

The new parents, who began courting in November 2016, tied the knot on December 2016, according to Us Weekly. In a memorable and somewhat hilarious episode of Bringing Up Bates, Tori giggled throughout her vows.

“It was embarrassing. And then I was like, I can’t believe this is happening on my wedding day! Of course it would,” she revealed on the show. “The whole wedding, I was just honestly trying to make everything so perfect and do everything so perfect and, you know, when I started laughing, it’s just not me to be perfect.”

