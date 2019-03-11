Total Bellas: Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey Fight

Total Bellas has gotten a burst of energy with WWE superstar Ronda Rousey making a recent appearance. Rousey fought alongside Nikki and Brie Bella in a tag team match, and also trained with Nikki for her WWE return. Find out more about Rousey’s impact on the series below.

During the last episode of Total Bellas, Nikki and Brie teamed up with Rousey to take down the Riott Squad in a tag team match. After the match came to a close, however, the Bellas turned on Rousey and blindsided her with an attack. “A great thing about our business is, we’re always throwing curveballs,” Brie said at the end of the episode. “The Bellas are back…as b*tches!”

Rousey Was Seemingly Betrayed by Nikki & Brie on ‘Total Bellas’

Rousey has been linked to the Bellas outside of the ring as well. The so-called “baddest woman on the planet” will be added to the cast of Total Divas, just as Nikki and Brie are stepping away from the series to focus on Total Bellas. Rousey’s involvement comes on the heels of several cast members who are said to be leavingTotal Divas. During a podcast appearance, Rusev and Lana revealed that they were asked to leave prior to the current season. Lana also said that she did not test well with audiences, and the producers wanted to introduce characters who could potentially have more chemistry with the Bella twins.

Paige, who recently got a spike in popularity due to the biopic film Fighting with My Family, will not be returning to the series either. In their place, Total Divas will feature the aforementioned Rousey, along with Carmella, Nia Jax, Natalya, Naomi and Sonya Deville. Lana also expressed her anger over being “replaced” by Rousey in a YouTube video. “Yes, I’m just gonna address the elephant in the room. Yes I’m very, very salty. B*tch, you know I’m salty,” she said.

Rousey Is Being Added to the Cast of the Reality Series ‘Total Divas’

“I’ve already discussed all the reasons why I’m salty but you wanna know what is adding all the icing on the cake, to my saltiness? Is the fact that I have read on the internet — rumor has it that Ronda Rousey is possibly taking my spot on Total Divas. Are you kidding me? I mean I understand. Lets just take a moment… actually, everyone let’s take a moment.”

She went on to diss Rousey’s status as the best female wrestler in the WWE. “You’re the baddest woman on the planet. Congratulations, you came in third place at the Olympics. You got a bronze medal so technically, you’re really not the best,” she said. “You’re definitely not number one, but any ways, now you’re a reality star? I thought all you did was diss reality stars, diss the Bellas and now you’re taking my spot, on Total Divas!? Yes I’m salty. Very salty.”