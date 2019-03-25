Truly Young, Dr. Dre’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

US rapper Dr Dre has hit the headlines after he was forced to delete a controversial Instagram post in which he boasted that his daughter, Truly Young, ‘got accepted into USC all on her own’.

Many were taken aback by the post, which came just days after Lori Loughlin and other A-Listers were caught up in the celebrity admissions scandal.

Dr Dre previously made a multi-million dollar donation to the school and in-fact has a wing at the academic institution partially named after him.

Here’s what you need to know about Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young.

1. Truly is Dre’s Youngest Offspring

Truly Young was born to Dr. Dre – real name Andre Romelle Young – and his wife Nicole Young in 2001.

It is the first time that the rap producer has walked down the aisle and the pair have now been married for 20 years.

Her mother was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt. After their divorce, her parents married in 1996.

She has four older brothers, Truth, Marcel, Curtis, and her late brother Andre. She also has a sister named Tyra.

2. She Has Also Launched Her Own Music Career

While her Dad is super-famous rap mogul, Truly is carving out a career for herself in the music industry. She has already launched her own hit single in 2018 entitled, Lover Boy.

However, her Dad may be disappointed as the youngster listed Nirvana, Lana Del Rey, and The Cure as her biggest inspirations, according to a 2018 interview with Vogue Magazine. Speaking about her career she told the the magazine: “As an artist I want to be able to inspire young people to break away from societal standards.”

3. Truly Says Her Dad Pushed Her To Go To USC

Following the outrage over her Dad’s controversial Instagram post, gossip site TMZ unearthed a social media post from May 2018.

In the post, Truly said that her famous father was ‘pushing me to go to USC’, alongside a picture of the youngster looking bored next to her proud Papa.

4. Her Dad Made A Pretty Big Donation

So how big was the good Dr.’s donation to the school that his daughter would eventually attend?

Well Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million between them to the university, according to TMZ.

While there is nothing to suggest that this is the reason that the youngster was admitted, a previous investigation by the LA Times found that

Truly was accepted into USC’s coveted School of the Cinematic Arts.

“ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she wrote on her Instagram story following the news.

5. He Even Has A Wing At The School Named After Him

The pair funded and created the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The Academy was established to promote entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts.

Its first class of 25 students enrolled in fall 2014, and its first on-campus building, named the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Hall, broke ground in 2017 and is scheduled to open this year, according to People.