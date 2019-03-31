Veep Season 7 Premiere Date & Time: When & What Channel Is it On?

Veep fans are anticipating the start of the hit show’s seventh and final season. The half-hour political comedy, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, returns to HBO tonight.

According to HBO’s programming schedule, their HBO and HBO Latino channels will air the Veep season 7 premiere episode at 10:35pm EST. It will air a second time on HBO at 11:36pm EST and on HBO Latino at 11:55pm EST. The episode’s run time is 29 minutes long.

The premiere episode is entitled “Iowa;” its official synopsis reads “Former Senator Selina Meyer gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the United States. She tries to prevent various political uproars and juggles her public as well as private life.”

Episode 2 in the 7 episode final season airs next Sunday, April 7, at 10:30pm EST. The episode is entitled “Discovery Weekend,” and its description reads “At an Aspen retreat for rich donors, Selina deals with potential adversaries and allies; Amy’s behavior raises Gary’s suspicions.”

According to Variety, HBO announced the season 7 release date in February, and revealed that it will be only seven episodes long. The show’s 6th season premiered in April 2017; production for the season 7 filming was delayed so that Julia Louis-Dreyfuss could undergo treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2017.

The final season stars Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Selina Meyer, Tony Hale as Gary Walsh, Timothy Simons as Jonah Ryan, Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer, Reid Scott as Dan Egan, and Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock. The Hollywood Reporter points out that at the end of season 6, Meyer walked away from true love with Ambassador Jaffar to begin her presidential campaign. Of Meyer’s arc in the last season, Louis-Dreyfuss said “Selina Meyer in this final season takes ambition to a new level. The stakes are very high. But it was those high stakes that motivated the whole season.” Executive producer David Mandel told Variety that the season will begin with Selina Meyer “unable to live a civilian life and thinking about running again.”

Since the last season only consists of seven episodes, that means the series finale will air on Sunday May 12, 2019 (according to IMDB). Variety points out that, although the show was out of contention for the Emmy Awards last year (as it did not air a new season in that 2018 window of eligibility), it will be up for nominations and awards for the 2019 Emmys. It won Best Comedy Series from 2015-2017, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won Best Actress in a Comedy 6 times. Expect that the show will take home even more awards after its series finale.

The episode airs after a season 1 episode of Barry (which runs from 10pm EST to 10:34pm). Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will start right after the season 7 premiere at 11:06pm EST.

Tune in to the final season of Veep on HBO, Sunday nights at 10:30pm EST.