‘Very Cavallari’ Season 2 Premiere Time & Channel

Tonight is the Season 2 premiere of Very Cavallari on E! at 10pm ET/PT. As usual, a new season will bring with it new drama, and there’s plenty to look out for this go around.

What can fans expect from season 2?

It will kick off with Kristin and Jay Cutler living on their Tennessee farm. The couple has a slew of animals to care for; everything from chickens and goats to a llama (you’ll learn more about the latter tonight.)

And just like last season, a majority of the show’s emphasis will be on Kristin’s jewelry company, Uncommon James. According to the International Business Times, the company got a lot of exposure from season 1 of the show, and now, it’s grown to the point where the former “Laguna Beach” star has over 55 employees. She’s going to put them to the test this season, and won’t hold back from firing those that aren’t putting in the work. Brittany Taylor has been promoted to Head of Operations, but the outlet reports that she’s struggling to balance work and her personal life.

And what about Shannon Ford, from last season of the show? Last season, Ford was hired to run the social media accounts for Uncommon James. It appears, though, that she’s not working for the company any longer. As Bustle notes, Ford announced on social media that she is no longer working for Uncommon James.

In a November interview with E! News, Cavallari was asked about the second installment of the docuseries, and said, “We’ve been shooting for about a month… The first episode starts with a bang, I’ll just tell you that.” She continued by saying that, “heads are getting cut off left and right.”

And what about Jay, her husband? Kirstin has confirmed he’ll appear in season 2 of the show. “Jay the break-out star, he’ll be back!” she shares. “And he’s having a lot of fun with it, too.”

The two started dating in 2010 and became engaged in April 2011. They briefly called off the engagement, but officially tied the knot on June 8, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. Together, the couple has three children: sons Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt, and daughter Saylor James. Are they interested in having more children?

In a March 2 interview with US Magazine, Cavallari was asked if she and Cutler want any more children. “No. That’s a hard no!” she shared. “We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great … Why rock the boat?”

The reality TV star added, “I’m happy with where my kids are at! You can just get up and go, you don’t have to lug around the diaper bag anymore, like, Saylor’s out of diapers — all of those things are just really nice. Camden, my oldest, he’ll even go in the kitchen — he’s made himself cereal before. I’m like, ‘This is cool!’”

Be sure to tune into the season 2 premiere of Very Cavallari tonight on E! at 10pm ET/PT.