How to Watch ‘American Beauty Star’ 2019 Finale Online

Lifetime’s reality series American Beauty Star airs its season 2 finale tonight. The winner of the series will get a $500K cash prize and a spot on a Teen Vogue photoshoot. Get to know more about how to watch the series premiere online, as well as other episodes. In addition, read on for the show time, cast info and official plot descriptions.

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” TV SHOW FINALE DATE & TIME: The season 2 finale airs on the Lifetime channel, on March 27, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. CT.

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” SYNOPSIS: The description for tonight’s episode states,”The competition reaches its climax as the three finalists travel to New York City to show off their final looks in front of a live audience; the artists have one last shot to prove they are worthy of the title as America votes to decide who will win.”

“AMERICAN BEAUTY STAR” PREVIEW: In an interview with Hello Giggles, mentor Sir John talked about the season finale and what appeals to him most about the series. “Seeing all the young, talented people who are really hungry, who really want to succeed,” he said. “You know, in those few weeks that I am with them, the growth shows on the camera week after week. I love to see them grow.”

Sir John went on to tease what fans should expect from the finale. “I think we can look forward to even more talent, really great personalities, a couple of really funny characters, and also people who are emotionally invested in winning, emotionally invested in their craft, and. emotionally invested in being a better person,” he said. “It’s great to hear some criticism, because it could also give you an objective outlook. You got to believe in yourself, and your own secret sauce. Do your thing and it shouldn’t matter.”